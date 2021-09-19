Bills 35, Dolphins 0: How it happened, stars of game, key plays

Week 2: Buffalo Bills 35, Miami Dolphins 0

At Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Play of the game: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked from the game with a rib injury midway through the first quarter. He had been sacked by Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde on two of the Dolphins’ first three plays, then was crushed by A.J. Epenesa on fourth- and-1 to end Miami’s second series. Team trainers tended to Tagovailoa at the 50-yard line before he gingerly walked off the field. The QB was taken to the locker room on a cart and replaced by backup Jacoby Brissett.

Observations: Defense turns in a dominant performance in laugher over Miami It was apparent from the very first play that the Buffalo Bills’ defense came to play Sunday, finishing with six sacks and forcing two turnovers (the special teams forced another) in a 35-0 win over Miami.

Play of the game 2: Devin Singletary rushed for a 46-yard touchdown on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead just 2 1/2 minutes into the game.

For the record: Bills 1-1, 1-0 AFC East; Dolphins 1-1; 1-1 AFC East.

The Bills showed they remain the team to beat in the AFC East, rebounding from a disappointing season-opening loss to the Steelers by knocking around Miami, a week after the Dolphins won in New England. Buffalo beat the Dolphins for the sixth consecutive time and eighth time in the last nine games.