Bills 35, Dolphins 0: How it happened, stars of game, key plays

Week 2: Buffalo Bills 35, Miami Dolphins 0
At Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Play of the game: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was knocked from the game with a rib injury midway through the first quarter. He had been sacked by Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde on two of the Dolphins’ first three plays, then was crushed by A.J. Epenesa on fourth- and-1 to end Miami’s second series. Team trainers tended to Tagovailoa at the 50-yard line before he gingerly walked off the field. The QB was taken to the locker room on a cart and replaced by backup Jacoby Brissett.
It was apparent from the very first play that the Buffalo Bills’ defense came to play Sunday, finishing with six sacks and forcing two turnovers (the special teams forced another) in a 35-0 win over Miami.
Play of the game 2: Devin Singletary rushed for a 46-yard touchdown on Buffalo’s second play from scrimmage, giving the Bills a 7-0 lead just 2 1/2 minutes into the game.
For the record: Bills 1-1, 1-0 AFC East; Dolphins 1-1; 1-1 AFC East.
The Bills showed they remain the team to beat in the AFC East, rebounding from a disappointing season-opening loss to the Steelers by knocking around Miami, a week after the Dolphins won in New England. Buffalo beat the Dolphins for the sixth consecutive time and eighth time in the last nine games.
Buffalo’s defense teed off on Tagovailoa and later Brissett, recording six sacks and numerous quarterback hits. The Bills stopped the Dolphins in the red zone four times. Levi Wallace had an interception two plays after being flagged for taunting, Matt Milano recovered a fumble caused by Taron Johnson and Dane Jackson made a tackle to end another series on downs. Miami’s final drive of the game stalled at the 19.
Josh Allen looked better than he did against Pittsburgh, but after leading touchdown drives on the first two possessions, the Bills’ offense disappeared for the remainder of the first half and took a 14-0 lead into intermission.
Allen opened the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, hitting Dawson Knox for an eight-yard score to put the Bills ahead 21-0.
Zack Moss scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Stars of the game:
* Greg Rousseau, Bills: The first-round rookie from Miami recorded his first two career sacks as part of a six-sack day for the Buffalo defense.
* Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, Bills: The running backs combined for three touchdowns. Singletary led the way with 82 rushing yards on 13 carries and one score. Moss rebounded from an early fumble to score twice in the second half, plunging into the end zone on seven- and one-yard runs.
* Stefon Diggs, Bills: The All-Pro wide receiver had four catches for a game-high 60 receiving yards and a touchdown. His longest catch went 41 yards.
Allen passes Bledsoe, joins Kelly: Josh Allen surpassed Drew Bledsoe (10,151) for the fifth-most passing yards in team history.
Allen also surpassed 10,000 career passing yards while making his 45th career start, joining Hall of Famer Jim Kelly as the only Bills to do so in their first 45 career starts, per NFL Research. Kelly also accomplished the feat in his 45th career start.
Pitching shutouts: This was the ninth time in franchise history the Bills held opponents to zero first half points in back-to-back games. It hadn’t happened since Sept. 19 and 26, 1999, against the Jets and Eagles, respectively.
Injury watch: Wallace left the game in the second quarter with cramps and was listed as probable to return, but he did not. Tremaine Edmunds also left the game with cramps in the third quarter. He received an IV in the locker room.
Next up: Washington Football Team at Bills, Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m.