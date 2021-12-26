Bills 33, Patriots 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 16: Bills 33, Patriots 21

At Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Plays of the game: Micah Hyde caught a tipped pass for an interception to set up a short field in the second quarter, and while the Bills failed to score – they turned the ball over on downs at the New England 1-yard line after three consecutive incompletions – the pick flipped field position.

The defense held the Patriots to a three-and-out on the ensuing possession and the Bills started their next drive in Patriots territory. Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 12-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 17-7 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first half.

Late in the game, with the Bills leading 26-21, Allen orchestrated a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He converted a fourth and 1 at the New England 34 by running for eight yards on a naked bootleg, then tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox.

For the record: Bills 9-6, 4-1 AFC East; Patriots 9-6, 3-2 AFC East.