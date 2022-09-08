Bills 31, Rams 10: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 1: Buffalo Bills 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

At SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Plays of the game

Three first-half turnovers weren’t the undoing of the Bills in their season opener at the defending Super Bowl champion Rams as Buffalo scored on its first three possessions of the second half to pull away in a game tied 10-10 at halftime.

Josh Allen hit two long second-half bombs, 47 yards to Gabe Davis, setting up the Bills for their second TD of the half to go up 24-10, and 53 yards to Stefon Diggs for a score. With less than 10 minutes left in the game, the Bills were leading 31-10.

The Bills took the lead back, 17-10 early in the third quarter, on a 7-yard TD pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie. The eight-play drive was a lot about Devin Singletary, who ran three times for 26 yards and caught one pass for 8 yards.

On the next possession, Allen capped a 13-play, 89-yard drive with a tough four-yard run. He ran four times for 21 yards on the drive and hit Davis with that pivotal long strike to the Rams’ 8.

On the ensuing drive, Bills safety Jordan Poyer grabbed a ball that went off Cooper Kupp’s hands for an interception to quickly give the Bills the ball back. The Rams turned the ball over three times - all Stafford interceptions.

The Bills went up 7-0 on the first possession of the game when Allen delivered a perfect play fake on third and 1 and found Davis for an easy 26-yard TD over the top of the defense.

Allen had been 10 for 10 passing when Terrell Lewis intercepted a pass that popped out of McKenzie’s hands at the Rams’ 24. Early in the second quarter, there were two turnovers in three plays, as Bills running back James Cook fumbled his first NFL carry at the Bills’ 37 and then Dane Jackson intercepted a Stafford pass to give Buffalo the ball right back at its own 32.

The Rams got on the scoreboard three minutes before halftime with an 11-play, 60-yard drive capped by a toe drag 4-yard touchdown catch by Kupp.

Matt Gay's 57-yard field goal on the final play of the first half tied the game at 10.

For the record: Bills 1-0 (Next: vs. Tennessee, Sept. 19; Rams 0-1 (Next: vs. Atlanta, Sept. 18)

Stars of the game:

Gabe Davis: 88 yards and one touchdown on four catches.

Stefon Diggs: 122 yards and one touchdown on eight catches.

Josh Allen: Threw for 297 yards and three TDs on 26 of 31 passing, to go along with a team-leading 56 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries.

Cooper Kupp: 128 yards and one TD on 13 catches.

Turnover woes early: The Bills shot themselves in the foot in the first half, turning the ball over three times on four possessions after opening the game with a scoring drive. Two were interceptions of Allen and the other a fumble by Cook. In the fourth quarter, Zack Moss fumbled for the team’s fourth turnover.

Sack Patrol: The Bills defensive line was disruptive to say the least, with seven sacks. Von Miller recorded two, Jordan Phillips and A.J. Epenesa each notched 1.5 and Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham one each. One of the team’s biggest needs in the offseason, at least early in the season, looks to be addressed.

Cornerback situation: Rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford shared the role of the second defensive back. Benford started and Elam played plenty throughout the game.

Miller’s big debut: It was the first game for big free agent signing Miller, and the defensive end made an impact right away. He picked up a sack of his former teammate Stafford on the Rams’ first offensive drive, creating a third and long, leading to a Rams’ punt, and then helped stymy a third quarter Rams’ drive with his second sack. Getting the pass rusher who won his second title with the Rams last season seemed to be the move that could put the Bills over the top in their pursuit of a franchise-first Super Bowl and the early returns were good.

Making use of weapons: With so many weapons on offense, it was going to be interesting to see how the Bills and Allen distributed the ball around. Singletary was the primary back, but Zach Moss and Cook also got involved early (though short-lived for Cook after his fumble), while wide receivers Diggs, Davis, McKenzie and Jamison Crowder and tight end Dawson Knox all had catches in the first half. Seven Bills had catches in the first two quarters.

Primetime Bills: This was the first of at least five primetime tilts and the front end of consecutive ones to start the season for the Bills, who open at home on a Monday night Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans. Buffalo will play in at least thee more primetime games this season, on a Sunday night Oct. 30 at home against the Green Bay Packers, on a Thursday night Dec. 1 at the New England Patriots and on a Monday night Jan. 2 at the Cincinnati Bengals. Other games involving the Bills could be flexed into a primetime spot.

First time here: The Bills played for the first time in SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020 in Ingelwood, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. The $5 billion stadium, the NFL’s most expensive facility built to date, houses both the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers and is part of the Hollywood Park development around it. The Bills organization got its first glance at the new digs as the team plans for a $1.4 billion stadium slated to be built by the 2026 season in Orchard Park. And Buffalo brought plenty of people along to see the new stadium. Bills fans likely made up a third of the capacity crowd of 70,000.