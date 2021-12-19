Bills 31, Panthers 14: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 15: Bills 31, Panthers 14

At Orchard Park

Plays of the game: Gabriel Davis, starting in place of the injured Emmanuel Sanders, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth. He has four touchdowns in his last three games.

For the record: Bills 8-6; Panthers 5-9.

Josh Allen looked fine after leaving last week’s loss in Tampa with a walking boot on his sprained left foot. He consistently used his mobility to escape pressure and scrambled for 26 yards early in the third quarter.

Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards on 22 carries, including a 16-yard touchdown, and Stefon Diggs caught an 11-yard score to give the Bills a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Buffalo took advantage of excellent field position by driving 49 and 57 yards for those scores.

Singletary’s rushing touchdown was his third of the season and first since Week 10.

Carolina did not attempt a field goal and went for two after each touchdown after kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury during pregame warmups.