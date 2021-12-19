Bills 31, Panthers 14: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 15: Bills 31, Panthers 14
At Orchard Park
Plays of the game: Gabriel Davis, starting in place of the injured Emmanuel Sanders, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 14-yard touchdown in the fourth. He has four touchdowns in his last three games.
For the record: Bills 8-6; Panthers 5-9.
Josh Allen looked fine after leaving last week’s loss in Tampa with a walking boot on his sprained left foot. He consistently used his mobility to escape pressure and scrambled for 26 yards early in the third quarter.
Devin Singletary ran for a season-high 86 yards on 22 carries, including a 16-yard touchdown, and Stefon Diggs caught an 11-yard score to give the Bills a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Buffalo took advantage of excellent field position by driving 49 and 57 yards for those scores.
Singletary’s rushing touchdown was his third of the season and first since Week 10.
Carolina did not attempt a field goal and went for two after each touchdown after kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury during pregame warmups.
Stars of the game:
• Gabriel Davis, Bills: Five catches, 85 yards, two TDs.
• Josh Allen, Bills: 19 of 34 for 210 yards, three TDs, INT, 91.5 rating; 24 rushing yards on three carries.
• Cam Newton, Panthers: 18 of 39 for 156 yards, TD, INT; 71 rushing yards, TD on 15 carries.
Covid impacts O-line: Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and guard Jon Feliciano missed the game after being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Feliciano’s absence was announced hours before the game.
The Bills starting offensive line, from left: Spencer Brown, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Cody Ford, Daryl Williams.
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson also missed the game on the Covid-19 list.
Diggs again over 1,000: Stefon Diggs became the second player in Bills history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons, joining Stevie Johnson (2010-12). Diggs entered the game needing 28 receiving yards to reach the milestone, which he attained in the third quarter.
Diggs also needed just two catches to join Eric Moulds (2004-05) as the only players in franchise history with 80-plus receptions in consecutive seasons.
He had four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Revenge game: Bills defensive end Efe Obada had two sacks on a single defensive series in the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs against his former team. Bills linebacker A.J. Klein, another former Carolina player, intercepted Newton to seal the victory.
Next up: Bills vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26