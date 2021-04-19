Bills, 31 other NFL teams kick off their offseason programs

He said it is up to players to decide what they want to do, "as they should."

Players who take part in the offseason program at team facilities will go through daily Covid-19 protocols similar to the regular season that involve daily testing, social distancing and mask requirements.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The NFL is not mandating that players be vaccinated. Smith said he personally believes that players should get vaccinated, but he understood that some players will have concerns.

Bills draft roundtable part 1: Will Brandon Beane move up in the first round? Buffalo News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf discuss several questions about the team and the NFL draft.

"Our job is not telling people what to do. It's informing them," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, an Akron High graduate, told reporters.

According to contracts website spotrac.com, the Bills have $3.1 million in workout incentives written into their player contracts, which is third most in the league (Green Bay leads at $5 million, followed by Jacksonville at $3.5 million).

More than half of that total is represented by six players: $300,000 for cornerback Tre'Davious White; $250,000 for offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive linemen Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Star Loutulelei, and linebacker Matt Milano.

Individual teams can decide whether workouts bonuses will be paid for virtual sessions.

Bills draft roundtable part 2: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first three drafts? Here's what News Bills reporters Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf have to say about the team and the NFL draft.