Bills, 31 other NFL teams kick off their offseason programs

It was opening day of sorts for the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
The team, along with all 31 others in the NFL, kicked off its nine-week offseason program in a virtual format.
In pre-pandemic times, the voluntary offseason program was split into phases, with phase one lasting two weeks. This year, however, phase one will run for four weeks, through May 17. During phase one, teams are permitted to conduct two hours of virtual meetings per day. On-field workouts are not permitted.
Players can work out in the team’s weight room under the direction of the strength and conditioning staff, with no more than 10 players taking part at the same time and no more than 20 players allowed inside the team facility at any one time.
The NFL Players Association did not agree to the offseason plan released last week by the league, but under terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the two sides, the NFL can implement the rules.
Players from several teams have released statements through the Players Association making clear their intentions to skip the offseason program because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and concerns about player safety. The Bills, however, are one of a dozen teams who have not made any such announcement.
"This is not a boycott," DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFLPA, said Monday during a conference call with reporters. "This is not a strike. This is not a labor action."
He said it is up to players to decide what they want to do, "as they should."
Players who take part in the offseason program at team facilities will go through daily Covid-19 protocols similar to the regular season that involve daily testing, social distancing and mask requirements.
The NFL is not mandating that players be vaccinated. Smith said he personally believes that players should get vaccinated, but he understood that some players will have concerns.
"Our job is not telling people what to do. It's informing them," NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, an Akron High graduate, told reporters.
According to contracts website spotrac.com, the Bills have $3.1 million in workout incentives written into their player contracts, which is third most in the league (Green Bay leads at $5 million, followed by Jacksonville at $3.5 million).
More than half of that total is represented by six players: $300,000 for cornerback Tre'Davious White; $250,000 for offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive linemen Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Star Loutulelei, and linebacker Matt Milano.
Individual teams can decide whether workouts bonuses will be paid for virtual sessions.
“A player with a workout bonus in his NFL Player Contract must satisfy the terms of his individual NFL Player Contract, including the 'reasonable workout requirements' as established by his club in order to be eligible for such bonus,” the league wrote to teams in a memo last week that was obtained by NFL Network. "Virtual workouts are neither required nor prohibited, and clubs have discretion whether to treat virtual workouts as satisfying the requirements of the Player Contract. Injuries sustained by a player while working out at a club facility, or while engaged in a virtual workout authorized by club staff, will be considered football-related injuries, with players entitled to the protection related to a football injury. Injuries sustained while working out away from the club facility, without authorization by club staff, will be considered a non-football injury for which a club will not be responsible for the player's compensation or other benefits."
The second phase of the league’s offseason program begins May 17 and lasts through May 21. On-field drills led by coaches will be permitted at that time. Smith said it is possible that there could be a resolution between the sides before May 17.
The final phase of the program includes 10 organized team activities that can be conducted at full practice speed without contact. It also includes in-person or virtual meetings and concludes with the only part that is mandatory – a three-day minicamp in mid-June.
Teams will also be able to conduct rookie minicamps after the draft.