Bills 29, Falcons 15: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 17: Bills 29, Falcons 15

At Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park

Plays of the game: Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, scoring from the 1- and 4-yard lines to give the Bills a 14-2 lead. Devin Singletary had his first career two-touchdown game, scoring from the 6- and 4-yard lines in the second half to put the game out of reach.

In between, Allen tossed interceptions on three of four consecutive throws, allowing Atlanta back into the game.

For the record: Bills 10-6; Falcons 7-9.

The Falcons had a 15-14 lead at halftime thanks to an early safety on a fumble punt and 10 points off Allen’s turnovers.

But after Allen threw his third interception of the game early in the second half, he led an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to put the Bills on top for good.

Singletary scored on a 6-yard run and Allen hit Cole Beasley for the two-point conversion to give the Bills a 22-15 lead in the third quarter. Singletary added a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth.