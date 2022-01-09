Bills 27, Jets 10: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Diggs finished the season with 103 catches, surpassing Eric Moulds (100 catches in 2002) for the second-most catches in a single season in team history.

Diggs set the franchise record with 127 catches last season.

But wait, there’s more: Diggs’ first-quarter touchdown was his career-high 10th of the season. It moved him to within one touchdown catch of tying the Bills’ single-season record, set by Bill Brooks, who had 11 in 1995.

Diggs also surpassed Wes Welker for the most catches by a player in his first two seasons with a team in NFL history. Diggs has 230 catches the last two seasons. Welker had 223 with New England from 2007-08.

Nine sacks: The Bills had nine sacks, the most in a game under Sean McDermott.

Addison and Poyer led the way with two sacks apiece. Ed Oliver had 1 1/2 sacks, giving him a sack in three consecutive games. Boogie Basham, Matt Milano and A.J. Epenesa also notched sacks, while Jerry Hughes had a 1/2 sack. Hughes (53) has the fourth-most sacks in Bills history, surpassing Cornelius Bennett (52.5).

The previous record under McDermott was seven sacks at Miami on Nov. 17, 2019.