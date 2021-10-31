Bills 26, Dolphins 11: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

For the record: Bills 5-2, 2-0 AFC East; Dolphins 1-7, 1-2 AFC East.

The Bills’ offense struggled to get on track in the first game after the bye week, despite facing the lowly Dolphins, who entered the contest with the worst defense in the NFL in terms of total yards allowed and the second-worst scoring defense in the league.

Bass gave the Bills an early lead with a 57-yard field goal that would have been good from much farther. It was one yard short of his career long and capped a seven-play, 35-yard drive highlighted by Allen’s season-long 34-yard scramble.

The game was tied 3-3 at halftime, thanks to the Dolphins missing a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter and fumbling a snap in the red zone in the final minute of the second quarter.

The Bills nearly handed Miami a gift early in the third quarter, when Isaiah McKenzie muffed a punt that was recovered by Jake Kumerow in the end zone for a touchback.

Then the offense snapped to life, with Allen leading a pair of long touchdown drives.