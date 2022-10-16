Bills 24, Chiefs 20: Top plays, standout players, key statistics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It didn’t feature the usual Bills-Kansas City offensive fireworks, but the AFC’s two best teams played another thriller on Sunday.

The Bills won, 24-20, on Josh Allen's 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining.

The Bills improved to 5-1 and have the best record in the AFC.

Here is a recap:

Top plays

• The Bills received the opening kickoff and marched down the field on gains of 22, nine, 10, eight and eight yards before facing a second-and-16 from the Kansas City 13.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey got cute and it was costly. Quarterback Josh Allen ran a down-the-line option with receiver Isaiah McKenzie (leaving from the backfield). McKenzie couldn’t handle the pitch and the Chiefs recovered at the 11-yard line.

• Kansas City was in position to score first, moving from its 11 all the way to the Bills’ 9-yard line. But on third-and-goal, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was flushed out of the pocket to the right side and lofted a pass into the end zone for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but was intercepted by rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

• The Chiefs took their first lead (7-3) with 11:31 left in the first quarter on a classic Mahomes play.

On third-and-10, Mahomes scrambled and found receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster at the 35-yard line. Cornerback Taron Johnson missed the tackle and safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Siran Neal were unable to get a hand on Smith-Schuster, who scored a 42-yard touchdown.

The time from snap to Mahomes throwing was 6.34 seconds.

• On a drive that started at the 4-yard line, the Bills went backward and had a third-and-13 from their 1 with less than 90 seconds remaining in the first half.

Allen found Gabe Davis for 18 yards to extend the drive. Two plays later, Allen threw 30 yards to receiver Stefon Diggs and the Bills took a 10-7 lead when the Chiefs blitzed seven, the Bills used a seven-man protection and Allen threw a 34-yard touchdown to Davis, who beat cornerback Joshua Williams in single coverage.

• On their opening third-quarter drive, the Bills went right down the field … and then went right at Williams. Gains of 20, five, 13 and five yards moved the Bills into the Chiefs’ red zone and Allen capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown toss to Diggs, who beat Williams in man coverage.

• The Bills re-took the lead (24-20) with 1:04 left when Allen threw a 14-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox, who got behind safety Eric Reid and then made a sliding catch.

• There would be no Kansas City comeback as cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Mahomes with 51 seconds left.

Standout players

Josh Allen. His 13 consecutive completions bridging the second and third quarters was the longest streak of his career. He finished 27 of 40 passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 32 yards, including a hurdling of safety Eric Reid on the game-winning drive for a 16-yard gain.

Stefon Diggs. He caught 10 passes for 148 yards, matching his season high for yardage and going over 100 for the third game. He caught a 17-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter and three catches for 24 yards on the game-winning drive.

Tremaine Edmunds. Returning after missing last week with a hamstring injury, Edmunds led the Bills with 10 tackles.

Von Miller. Facing the Chiefs for the first time since 2019, Miller sacked quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice, tracked him down out of the pocket to prevent a first down and pressured him on the game-sealing interception by cornerback Taron Johnson.

Taron Johnson. His first interception of the year and fourth of his career made sure there would not be a late-minute Kansas City comeback.

Statistics of note

0: The Bills failed to score in the first quarter for the first time this year.

62: Distance of Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker’s field goal to end the first half, the longest in Chiefs history (59 yards by Matthew Wright last week vs. Las Vegas) and the longest by a Bills’ opponent (61 yards by Arizona’s Jay Feely in 2012).

7: The Chiefs’ touchdown to tie it at 17 was the first third-quarter points allowed by the Bills this year. Through six games, they have outscored opponents 51-7 in the third quarter.

$10,609: Amount of the fine for Pittsburgh linebacker Myles Jack, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness against Bills running back Devin Singletary last week. Additionally, Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson was fined $5,887 for his part in a sideline melee. Bills edge rusher A.J. Epenesa was not fined for his disqualification (making contact with official).

Injury report

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown sustained an ankle injury on a second-quarter fourth-down play and did not return. The cart was brought onto the field, but Brown walked into the locker room. He was replaced by David Quessenberry. Brown was later spotted on the sideline in a walking boot.

Cornerback Dane Jackson sustained a stinger with 4:26 left in the third quarter while engaged with a Chiefs receiver on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Jackson returned in the fourth quarter.

In his first game back since breaking his hand in Week 3, cornerback Christian Benford was injured (undisclosed) while making a tackle of tight end Noah Gray with 12:22 remaining but returned.

Up Next

The Bills (5-1) have their bye and next play Oct. 30 against the Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m.). The Packers are 3-3 after Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make only his second start at Highmark Stadium – he was 17 of 42 passing for 185 yards and two interceptions in a 21-17 loss in 2014.