Bills 23, Ravens 20: How it happened, key plays, stars of the game

BALTIMORE – Down by 17 points Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens and seemingly spinning their collective wheels, the Bills woke up late in the first half and controlled play in the second half, completing the comeback with Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-20 win.

Top plays

• Leading 17-3 in the second quarter, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a second-and-19 from his 40.

At the snap, Bills pass rusher Von Miller dusted rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele and had Jackson for the sack … until he didn’t. Jackson ducked Miller’s attempt, scrambled backward and then attempted a pass masked as a fair catch.

Tight end Mark Andrews jumped over Bills linebacker Matt Milano to tip the ball. Andrews then deflected the ball a second time and right to receiver Devin Duvernay for a 21-yard gain.

The time from snap to throw for Jackson was 6.44 seconds. The Ravens’ Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal to cap the drive.

• The Bills tied the score at 20 with 3:26 left in the third quarter on quarterback Josh Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Allen ran a bootleg to the left side, outran linebacker Patrick Queen and then cut inside to avoid cornerback Marlon Humphrey before reaching the end zone.

• The Ravens reached the Bills’ 1-yard line in the final six minutes and had second-and-goal. But running back J.K. Dobbins was thrown for a three-yard loss by linebacker Matt Milano. Two plays later, on fourth down, safety Jordan Poyer intercepted Jackson’s desperation heave in the end zone.

The Bills started their game-winning drive at the 20-yard line. As coach Sean McDermott said afterward, the execution was "high-level stuff." The first key play was a third-and-2 conversion (Allen 20 yards to tight end Dawson Knox) after two defenders covered up first option Stefon Diggs. Later in the drive, on second-and-11 from the Ravens' 27, Allen flipped a pass to running back Devin Singletary, who scooted 16 yards. Allen's two-yard plunge on second-and-2 allowed the Bills to run down the clock for Bass' field goal as time expired.

Standout performances

• LB Matt Milano. Among his 13 tackles was a stop for a three-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 5:41 remaining.

• DL Prince Emili. A practice squad activation, Emili’s helmet deflected a Jackson pass on the first play of the fourth quarter that was intercepted by safety Jordan Poyer.

• S Jordan Poyer. After missing last week’s game due to an injury, he had two second-half interceptions, his first career multi-interception game (regular season/playoffs).

Stats of note

• 21:09-8:51: The time of possession advantage for Baltimore in the first half. The Ravens had scoring drives of 9:08 and 7:40, and the Bills ran only 21 combined plays on their first five drives (interception, field goal, fumble, punt and punt).

• Three: Plays the Bills ran on their first drive after coach Sean McDermott elected to take the football after winning the toss. Allen’s third-down pass was deflected by defensive end Calais Campbell and intercepted by cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens quickly took a 7-0 lead.

• Zero: Yards passing on the Bills’ initial second-half drive (51 yards), which ended with a 39-yard Tyler Bass field goal. Allen had carries of 20, nine, four and four yards to lead the way.

• 131-41: The Bills’ yardage advantage in the third quarter.

Injury report

Bills receiver/punt returner Jamison Crowder sustained a left ankle injury early in the third quarter that required a cart ride to the locker room. Crowder, who did not return, was replaced by Khalil Shakir on punt returns.

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) was injured after making an eight-yard catch in the third quarter and getting hit by safety Chuck Clark. He did not return.

Up next

The Bills (3-1) host Pittsburgh (1-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.