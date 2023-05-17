The Buffalo Bills have the second toughest schedule in the NFL this season if you believe Las Vegas oddsmakers know what they’re doing.

Based on the Las Vegas’ over-under victory projections, the Bills’ opponents have the second highest combined win total for the coming season.

Josh Allen happy to have Dalton Kincaid aboard; pulling for Rory McIlroy at this week's PGA Championship "Obviously super excited to get a weapon like him," Allen said of Kincaid. "He's very fluid in his route running. He's a very fluid ball catcher. He tracks the ball well, so any time you get to add a piece to your offense like that, I can't help but be excited."

Only New England’s schedule is tougher. Kansas City has the third toughest schedule, Las Vegas fourth and Miami fifth.

Bookmakers have pegged the Bills for 10.5 wins in their over-under betting odds.

That’s tied for the fourth best total in the league, behind Kansas City, Cincinnati and San Francisco – each of which has a win total of 11.5.

The Bills, Jacksonville, Philadelphia each has projected win totals of 10.5. The News used the over-under totals of Caesar’s Sportsbook, although most of the over-under totals are the same, according to the top oddsmaking companies.

Last year the Bills were projected to face the 17th toughest schedule, according to Vegas’ post-draft odds.

How did that work out according to most analytics? Not bad. The Bills wound up playing the 13th hardest schedule, based on Football Outsiders’ value-over-average metric, which rates every play based on the situation and quality of competition.

Last summer the Bills’ over-under total was 11.5. Buffalo went 13-3.

There are three main reasons the Bills’ schedule looks challenging for 2023.

• The AFC East is tough. The Jets’ addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers via trade has them projected for 9.5 wins. Last season the Jets went 7-10. Miami made the playoffs last year and also is projected at 9.5 wins. New England’s total is 7.5. Add it all up, and the AFC East rates as tied for the second toughest division in the league.

• The Bills have tough division crossovers this year – facing the teams in the AFC West and NFC East. Las Vegas rates the AFC North as the toughest division, with the AFC East and AFC West tied for second. The NFC East is projected to be the toughest division in the NFC.

• That’s the way the NFL operates, in the interest of parity. The top teams from the previous year play corresponding division finishers from the previous year. As a result, the Bills this year face Cincinnati and Jacksonville, defending champions in the AFC North and AFC South, respectively.

NFL 2022 Strength of Schedule

Based on Vegas Win Projections Rnk Team O/U wins Opponent

wins 1 New England 7.5 155.5 2 Buffalo 10.5 153.5 3 Kansas City 11.5 153.5 4 Las Vegas 7.5 152.5 5 Miami 9.5 151.5 6 LA Chargers 9.5 151.5 7 Minnesota 8.5 151 8 Washington 6.5 150.5 9 NY Jets 9.5 149 10 Baltimore 9.5 148

The weakest divisions in the league are the AFC South, the NFC South and the NFC West. Jacksonville is the only projected winning team in the AFC South, ahead of Tennessee (7.5), Indianapolis (6.5) and Houston (5.5).

In addition, the two weakest divisions -- the AFC South and NFC South – face each other this season.

So it’s no surprise the teams with the weakest schedules, according to Las Vegas projections, are: 32, New Orleans; 31, Atlanta; 30, Carolina; 29, Indianapolis.

Judging the schedule by over-under win totals generally is better than using the records compiled last season because teams change a lot year to year.

Of course, what look like tough games in the summer don’t always materialize. Tennessee went 12-5 in 2021 and looked like a tough foe for the Bills in last year’s home opener Sept. 19. The Bills won the game, 41-7.

The Rams (5-12) and Broncos (5-12) underperformed against lofty expectations last year. The Eagles (14-2) and Seahawks (9-7) far exceeded expectations.