Bills' 2021 schedule among easiest in NFL in first, last months of regular season

The Bills' strength of schedule for the upcoming season is ranked 10th-easiest in the NFL, tied with the Indianapolis Colts, based on their opponents' winning percentage last season (.478).

Only one team in the AFC East has an easier strength of schedule – the Miami Dolphins, who rank sixth (.471).

But while this simple model can help to set an early baseline for expectations, it doesn't account for myriad variables, as teams’ performances improve and worsen from year to year based on personnel, coaching, injuries, matchups and more.

A closer examination of the schedule reveals that the Bills, despite games against both Super Bowl participants, might have an even easier slate in 2021 than it initially appeared.

Buffalo has the ninth-easiest overall strength of schedule, using opponents’ projected win totals by Las Vegas oddsmakers, and one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in the first and last months of the regular season, which could aid their quest for a second consecutive AFC East title, a first-round playoff bye and their first Lombardi Trophy.

The upcoming season is the longest in NFL history – 17 games in 18 weeks.