Bills' 2021 schedule among easiest in NFL in first, last months of regular season

The Bills' strength of schedule for the upcoming season is ranked 10th-easiest in the NFL, tied with the Indianapolis Colts, based on their opponents' winning percentage last season (.478).
Only one team in the AFC East has an easier strength of schedule – the Miami Dolphins, who rank sixth (.471).
But while this simple model can help to set an early baseline for expectations, it doesn't account for myriad variables, as teams’ performances improve and worsen from year to year based on personnel, coaching, injuries, matchups and more.
A closer examination of the schedule reveals that the Bills, despite games against both Super Bowl participants, might have an even easier slate in 2021 than it initially appeared.
Buffalo has the ninth-easiest overall strength of schedule, using opponents’ projected win totals by Las Vegas oddsmakers, and one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in the first and last months of the regular season, which could aid their quest for a second consecutive AFC East title, a first-round playoff bye and their first Lombardi Trophy.
The upcoming season is the longest in NFL history – 17 games in 18 weeks.
And Buffalo will play nine teams projected to finish with a winning record: The Dolphins and Patriots twice, as well as the Chiefs, Titans, Colts, Saints and defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
The Bills have the second-earliest bye week in the league, in Week 7, following back-to-back road games at Kansas City and Tennessee.
They return to action for a stretch of 11 consecutive games to end the regular season, which makes securing a first-round bye as valuable (and rare) as ever, considering there's only one bye per conference, awarded to the top seed.
Here are five interesting takeaways for Bills fans to consider, using sortable charts available at football analyst Warren Sharp’s website, sharpfootballanalysis.com:
3rd: Easiest first month
Buffalo has the third-easiest start to the season, behind only the Jaguars and Panthers, using the projected win totals by Vegas oddsmakers.
The Bills play three of their first four games at home, including the opener against Pittsburgh.
They visit Miami in Week 2, then host Washington and Houston.
The Dolphins are the only team in that stretch projected to finish the season with a winning record.
6th: Easiest final month
The Bills have the sixth-easiest final month of the season, behind Jacksonville, Washington, Dallas, Seattle and Tampa Bay.
Buffalo closes the season in much the same way it began, with three of its final four games at home.
The Bills host Carolina in Week 15, visit New England the day after Christmas and close the regular season with home games against Atlanta and the Jets.
Of that group, only the Patriots are projected to finish with more than eight wins.
4th: Most difficult in between
The Bills have the fourth-most difficult stretch of games in between the first and final months of the season (Weeks 5 through 14), trailing only Washington, Jacksonville and the New York Giants.
The stretch notably includes road games at Kansas City (Sunday night), Tennessee (Monday night), New Orleans (Thanksgiving night) and Tampa Bay, as well as home games against Indianapolis and New England (Monday night).
Four of those games are in prime time.
The Bills are scheduled to play the second-most prime-time games in the NFL, before flex options.
The Patriots will play three games in prime time. The Dolphins are tied for the second-fewest prime-time games with two. The Jets are tied for the fewest, with one.
Minus-1: Rest advantage
The Bills' schedule, in this regard, is fairly balanced.
Buffalo plays three games this season on three days' fewer rest than their opponents, against Washington in Week 3, Houston in Week 4 and at the Jets in Week 10, when each of those opponents will have played the previous week’s game on Thursday night.
The Bills will have a one-day rest deficit against Tampa Bay in Week 14, following their Week 13 home game against the Patriots on Monday Night Football.
That prime-time matchup conversely affords Buffalo three days’ more rest than New England, because it follows the Bills’ Thanksgiving day game at New Orleans.
Buffalo will have six days of additional rest in Week 8 against Miami, when the Bills are coming off the bye.
Carolina leads the league in rest advantage (+12) while New England (minus-15) gets the short end of the stick.
The Jets (minus-3) and Dolphins (minus-7) also have a rest disadvantage this season, compared to the Bills.
0: Opponents off bye
This goes hand-in-hand with rest advantage.
The Bills will not face a single opponent coming off their bye week, a luxury shared by 10 other franchises.
The Jets play one opponent coming off a bye, at Miami in Week 15.
The Dolphins play two – home games against Atlanta in Week 7 and the Bills in Week 8.
And the Patriots lead the league by facing three opponents that get a bye week to prepare for their matchups, at home against the Jets in Week 7, at the Chargers in Week 8 and at Indianapolis in Week 15, when both teams will be coming off the bye.
New England is the only team in the NFL to face three such opponents in 2021.