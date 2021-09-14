Billboard proclaiming Bills fans as NFL's best is heading back to Foxborough

The billboard marking Buffalo Bills fans as the NFL's best fanbase is heading back to Foxborough.

A year ago, Bills fans won the Fox Fan Bracket and were given the choice of placing a billboard either near the home of the New England Patriots, the New York Jets or the Miami Dolphins. Given the same choice after repeating as the winner, Bills fans again selected to place a billboard near Gillette Stadium.

A Fox spokeswoman said the billboard would go up around the time of the Bills' Week 16 game against the Patriots. The billboard could be in the same location or nearby, depending on availability. The spot was popular with fans who stopped to take photos.

Of the 177,000 votes cast in the final against Browns fans, Bills fans received about 55%.

The Bills fan base was making its fourth consecutive appearance in at least the semifinals. Bills fans needed to rally for a semifinal victory against Pittsburgh Steelers fans after they jumped to a big lead early in the final day.