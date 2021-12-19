Billboard proclaiming Bills fans as NFL's best is back in Foxborough

The Buffalo Bills billboard is back in Foxborough. And just in time for a key AFC East showdown with the New England Patriots.
The billboard declares the Bills Mafia as the "back to back best fans in football" and is along Route 1, a bit closer to Gillette Stadium than last year's edition.
Bills fans again won Fox Sports' Ultimate Fan Bracket and got to decide which opposing city should get the billboard from among the winning team's rivals.
The Bills fan base was making its fourth consecutive appearance in at least the semifinals of the Fox contest. Bills fans needed to rally for a semifinal victory against Pittsburgh Steelers fans after they jumped to a big lead early in the final day.
Of the 177,000 votes cast in the final against Browns fans, Bills fans received about 55%.
The Bills visit the Patriots next Sunday for a 1 p.m. game with the AFC East lead at stake.