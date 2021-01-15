Bill Polian: Bills quarterback Josh Allen 'not anywhere near his ceiling yet'

Pro Football Hall of Fame General Manager Bill Polian built the Buffalo Bills into a perennial Super Bowl contender in the early 1990s and remained with the organization through its first three AFC championships. He later served as GM for the expansion Carolina Panthers, which advanced to the NFC championship game in its second season, and the Indianapolis Colts, which advanced to three AFC title games and two Super Bowls, winning one.
I’ve always believed based on eminent baseball people that I’ve spoken to that you can’t materially improve accuracy. Well, Josh Allen has proved that axiom wrong. It’s both marvelous and darn near incredible.
Whatever he’s done to improve his accuracy, it’s uncanny. It’s unbelievable. And I saw a lot of him in the Mountain West, because my son Brian was the head coach at Nevada. I saw Josh Allen steal two games right out from under the Nevada Wolfpack, as well as watching a lot of film of him.
He’s an amazing athlete. He’s every bit the athlete that Lamar Jackson is and the kid in Arizona, Kyler Murray, just in a bigger body but a longer stride.
His arm is amazing, as we all know. It’s a rocket arm, which is nice to have. But accuracy is the most important thing.
When you combine that rocket arm with the accuracy that he’s developed, the incredible, unprecedented chemistry he’s developed with Stefon Diggs, you get a result that honestly I don’t think anybody saw coming, except Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane and the people inside the building.
They clearly made the right choice drafting Josh, and it was the right choice, but you were hoping that he would grow. And there was a lot there to work with. But to see what he’s doing this year is absolutely amazing.
And he’s not anywhere near his ceiling yet, because it’s only his third year.
He’s going to get better and better as he learns more and more about how to manage games and be in situations where he can do X, Y or Z.
He’s obviously very smart. He’s super competitive. That was evident when he was at Wyoming.
But he’s a diligent, diligent worker. That’s obvious. You don’t do what he’s done without being an incredibly diligent worker.
And a combination of smart, competitive, talented and an off-the-charts work ethic is unbeatable.
This is such a wonderful story. And such a likeable group of guys. And such a tremendously professional and talented group of people running it.
The Pegulas, who made the right choice with Sean and Brandon, and then allowing the football professionals to run it and sticking by their guns and making all the right moves.
The Diggs trade, in my mind, is exactly like the Cornelius Bennett trade. Franchise altering. And I have a feeling the results are going to be the same.
And it’s so gratifying to see it. It’s so much fun.
I spoke at a Police Athletic League dinner a couple of years ago in Buffalo and in an answer to a question, I said, “I and everybody else associated with our teams are so grateful to the fans of Buffalo and Western New York for all the wonderful support you gave us then, and the tremendously warm welcome you give us now, whenever we come back.”
I think Sean and Brandon may have just taken over at that point, and I said, “It’s time now for a new group to take the stage. Whatever we’ve done, we’ve done. It’s over. It’s in the record books. It’s time for a new group to inspire a new group of fans, and particularly younger fans, with their work ethic and winning and good guys, the same as we had.”
That’s come true. And it’s marvelous, marvelous to see.
The fans of Buffalo have been so great to all of us, every single one of us who were part of the good old days, that you can’t help but wish success for them.
I’ve gotten to know Sean and Brandon and people in the organization, Terry and Kim, and they’re wonderful to us. But that’s not important. The fact is they’re great people and you feel great pride in having them in charge. And to see them do well and catch the nation’s fancy the way they have this year, it’s tremendous.