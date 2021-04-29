Big moves by AFC East rivals went pretty well for the Bills

Consider: Miami spent $45 million in real cash in 2020 for free-agent signees Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy and Ereck Flowers. All three of them were jettisoned this spring.

Miami has done a lot of one-step-back, one-step-forward maneuvering. Yes, they got a phenomenal draft haul in the trade that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston. It was the right move. But they still don’t have a left tackle as good as Tunsil. They got good return on the trade that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh. But he’s a lot better than either of their current safeties, Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain.

At No. 18, the Dolphins picked Miami Hurricanes defensive end Jaelen Phillips. A series of injuries, including concussions, forced Phillips into temporary retirement from football while at UCLA. After the 2018 season, Phillips transferred to Miami and came back to establish himself as an explosive force off the edge.

“Jaelan Philips is all going to be dependent on where teams are with him with stuff off the field," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said before the draft. "Because on the field, he’s a top-10 pick."

This is a huge draft for Grier and the Fish, with six picks in the top three rounds. They need four of them to be good.