Big day for Bills' Quintin Morris: Apparent roster spot and his name correctly spelled on locker

By virtue of being at practice Tuesday and the reported release of O.J. Howard, tight end Quintin Morris has made the Bills' initial 53-man roster.

He also got more good news when the misspelling on the nameplate in his locker that has been incorrect all spring and summer was changed. Morris spells his first name as Quintin, not Quinton.

Quintin Morris practiced today. That's a good sign for his chance at making the 53-man roster. And if that happens, he might finally tell someone that his name has been misspelled on his locker all summer 😂#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/mMX5IvONMP — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 30, 2022

"There's never a point where I really feel comfortable," he told reporters after practice. "It's definitely a sense of relief, but at the end of the day you never know. You gotta provide yourself every day to stay."

Asked by the News' Jay Skurski about whether making the roster meant he would mention the nameplate error, Morris looked back at the misspelling and smiled.

"I could care less about it," he said. "I am pretty sure everybody knows who I am. I might say something now ... It's not a big deal to me."

By early afternoon, Morris had tweeted an update with a new nameplate with the correct spelling:

Update Love our equipment staff😂 🤝🏽 pic.twitter.com/2Qix4d24PT — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) August 30, 2022