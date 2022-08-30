 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big day for Bills' Quintin Morris: Apparent roster spot and his name correctly spelled on locker

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills Panthers Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris fights for yard after a catch against the Carolina Panthers.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

By virtue of being at practice Tuesday and the reported release of O.J. Howard, tight end Quintin Morris has made the Bills' initial 53-man roster. 

He also got more good news when the misspelling on the nameplate in his locker that has been incorrect all spring and summer was changed. Morris spells his first name as Quintin, not Quinton.

People are also reading…

"There's never a point where I really feel comfortable," he told reporters after practice. "It's definitely a sense of relief, but at the end of the day you never know. You gotta provide yourself every day to stay." 

Asked by the News' Jay Skurski about whether making the roster meant he would mention the nameplate error, Morris looked back at the misspelling and smiled.

"I could care less about it," he said. "I am pretty sure everybody knows who I am. I might say something now ... It's not a big deal to me." 

By early afternoon, Morris had tweeted an update with a new nameplate with the correct spelling:

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses Matt Araiza situation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News