Big contract for Ravens' Roquan Smith pushes market up for Bills' Tremaine Edmunds

The Baltimore Ravens gave linebacker Roquan Smith a giant new contract Tuesday, which likely will impact Buffalo’s Tremaine Edmunds.

It’s good news for Edmunds’ market value, and it probably will make it harder for the Bills to retain Edmunds, who is set to become a free agent in March.

Smith got a deal with Baltimore worth $100 million over five years with $45 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network.

The $20 million a year average is the highest among off-the-ball linebackers in the league, topping Indianapolis’ Shaq Leonard ($19.7 million) and San Francisco’s Fred Warner ($19 million), according to Spotrac.com. Leonard got $52.5 million guaranteed, just ahead of the Jets’ C.J. Mosley ($51 million).

Edmunds is playing under a one-year, $12.7 million deal this year, which is the fifth-year option value of the rookie contract he signed in 2018. Smith made the Pro Bowl this season ahead of Edmunds and is a two-time second-team All-Pro selection. The No. 5 inside linebacker on the average salary list is Jacksonville’s Foyesade Oluokun, at $15 million a year, according to Spotrac.

Edmunds, 24, is set to become the top linebacker on the market in March. The Bills could put a franchise tag on Edmunds to essentially retain his rights, but that would eat up about $20 million in space. The franchise tag value for linebackers was $18.7 million in 2022 and is projected to be a little more than $20 million for 2023.

The Bills will be tight against the salary cap in 2023. How much space they create will depend on how much contract restructuring they want to do, which pushes more money against the salary cap into the future.