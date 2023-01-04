 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden speaks with Damar Hamlin's parents after scary injury

  • Updated
Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge on Wednesday in Covington, Ky. 

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press
President Biden said he spoke "at length" with the parents of injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday. 

Biden spoke with Mario and Nina Hamlin while traveling between Kentucky and Ohio, according to White House reporters. 

Hamlin remains in critical condition in intensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin has shown signs of improvement.

The president was asked if he thought the NFL was getting too dangerous. 

"No. Look, the idea that you're going to have … You got guys that are 6-8, 340 pounds running a 4.8 [seconds] 40 [yard dash]. I mean, you know, you hit somebody with that kind of force … Now, that's not what happened here," Biden told reporters. "I don't know how you avoid it. I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But it's you know, it is dangerous. We've got to just acknowledge it." 

