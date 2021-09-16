 Skip to main content
BFFs Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs featured on SI for Kids cover
BFFs Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs featured on SI for Kids cover

  • Updated
All smiles (copy)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs share a laugh before a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Aug. 13, 2021.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are featured on the cover of SI for Kids for "The BFF issue" timed to the start of the NFL season. 

Diggs-Allen cover

The photo, which shows Diggs climbing on Allen's back, was shot during training camp by Jeffery Salter. At the photo shoot, Diggs and Allen were given a Polaroid camera and some of those photos are part of the feature as well. 

The two also sat for a joint interview. The headline reads, "Pals Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are showing the value of teamwork – and friendship."

