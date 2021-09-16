BFFs Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs featured on SI for Kids cover

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are featured on the cover of SI for Kids for "The BFF issue" timed to the start of the NFL season.

The photo, which shows Diggs climbing on Allen's back, was shot during training camp by Jeffery Salter. At the photo shoot, Diggs and Allen were given a Polaroid camera and some of those photos are part of the feature as well.

The two also sat for a joint interview. The headline reads, "Pals Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen are showing the value of teamwork – and friendship."