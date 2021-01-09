 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettors are confident in Bills covering the spread against the Colts
0 comments

Bettors are confident in Bills covering the spread against the Colts

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Coach McDermott

Bills head coach Sean McDermott adjusts his mask during a game.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Bills were 11-5 against the spread in the regular season, tied with Miami for the best mark in the league. The Colts were 8-8 against the spread.

Here is a rundown of where the betting public stands Saturday morning for Saturday's AFC wild-card game at Bills Stadium, via the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

From DraftKings, 87% of the money is on the Bills.

At William Hill and FanDuel, the percentage is 86%.

At 888sport, the NFL's official betting partner in England and Ireland, 91% of the money is on the Bills. 

The outlier seems to be BetOnline.ag, with 52% of the money on the Colts at a line of Bills plus-6. Some of that might be based on where bets can be taken, with not every state allowing wagering. BetOnline, because it's not based in the U.S., takes wagers worldwide.

For what it's worth, the betting public backed all four favorites in the wild-card round last year, and all four underdogs in 2019.

0 comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A look back at the Bills' last 5 playoff games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News