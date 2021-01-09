Bettors are confident in Bills covering the spread against the Colts

The Bills were 11-5 against the spread in the regular season, tied with Miami for the best mark in the league. The Colts were 8-8 against the spread.

Here is a rundown of where the betting public stands Saturday morning for Saturday's AFC wild-card game at Bills Stadium, via the Action Network's Darren Rovell.

From DraftKings, 87% of the money is on the Bills.

At William Hill and FanDuel, the percentage is 86%.

At 888sport, the NFL's official betting partner in England and Ireland, 91% of the money is on the Bills.

The outlier seems to be BetOnline.ag, with 52% of the money on the Colts at a line of Bills plus-6. Some of that might be based on where bets can be taken, with not every state allowing wagering. BetOnline, because it's not based in the U.S., takes wagers worldwide.

For what it's worth, the betting public backed all four favorites in the wild-card round last year, and all four underdogs in 2019.