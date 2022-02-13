Bengals vow to look forward after Aaron Donald, Rams dash championship dreams

The Rams would get the ball back on their 17-yard line. They didn’t hold onto it for long.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Stafford turned it right back over to the Bengals. Stafford was looking for rookie receiver Ben Skowronek when he was intercepted by cornerback Chidobe Awuzie at the Los Angeles 32.

It was Stafford’s second interception of the game. The first came on deep shot where he was picked off in the end zone. The Bengals were unable to capitalize off the first, but they got a field goal out of the second interception to take a 20-13 lead, their largest lead in a tight game.

The quick start to the second half was needed. The Bengals had trouble sustaining drives early in the game, and they had trouble keeping Burrow upright, a theme of their entire season.

Burrow suffered a knee injury midway through the fourth quarter when he was sacked. The Bengals punted the next play, and Burrow was good to go for the next drive.

“Yeah, that’s expected of him,” Awuzie said. “You know he’s a warrior, a pure warrior, a stone-cold killer. We all know that and I think the whole world is starting to understand that. It’s one quarterback that I love to play for is him."