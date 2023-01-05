Bengals' Tee Higgins says he's 'in a good place right now' after talking to Damar Hamlin's mom

“Me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped, one of my guys bumped him,” Higgins said. “I just seen the fall. I looked again, and I seen what happened, and I just turned my head and trying not to think about it. So I knew it was something crazy and something tragic.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended his Thursday news conference in Buffalo by saying, "I haven't reached out to Tee, but, hopefully, he got some relief today. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be attacking him whatsoever. I'm glad Damar's family came out and said that. That's a football play, and I hope he doesn't hold that upon himself. There's nothing else he could have done in this situation. "