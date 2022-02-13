Bengals' playoff run has pushed quarterback Joe Burrow into superstar status

That Burrow has reached the Super Bowl shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given that he’s won at every level. His last loss in a playoff game was in high school. Still, for him to have made it this far, this fast is remarkable.

Burrow tore the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 22, 2020, but didn’t miss a single offseason workout in returning from that injury. Not surprisingly, he was awarded the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award on Thursday.

“He puts in the work. He sets the standard,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "People need to match that standard. He's not a yeller and a screamer because leadership does not have to be that way.

"He gets his job done. He expects others to do the same. He's got a great rapport with each guy. It's not always the same. It's different for each guy. The team really rallies around him and believes in him."

Given the nature of the position, any quarterback is going to be viewed as a leader. Burrow understands that, but also believes there is more to it than just what position he plays.