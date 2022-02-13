Bengals' playoff run has pushed quarterback Joe Burrow into superstar status

LOS ANGELES – Joe Cool. Joey Franchise. Joe Brrr.
As the accolades have piled up this season, so too have the nicknames for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. In just his second professional season, the 25-year-old has arrived as an NFL superstar.
Burrow has led the Bengals – who hadn’t won a playoff game in 30 years – to Super Bowl LVI, which will be played Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s done so with an effortless style, both on and off the field, that has made him one of the country’s most popular athletes.
“His confidence is out of this world,” said Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who won a national championship with LSU in 2019 with Burrow as his quarterback. “He knows exactly how good he is. He knew it all along.”
If anyone out there was unaware, it’s a good bet they know now, too.
Burrow is just the seventh quarterback in NFL history to start a Super Bowl in his first or second season. He has a chance to become the first quarterback to ever win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl if the Bengals can get the job done against the Rams.
“On the field, he plays with poise and confidence. He’s a leader,” Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said. “Off the field, he’s ‘Joe Cool.’ Guys want to hang out, go out to eat, watch the fight. He wants to interact with us off the field, and that’s what you want out of the leader of your team.”
That Burrow has reached the Super Bowl shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given that he’s won at every level. His last loss in a playoff game was in high school. Still, for him to have made it this far, this fast is remarkable.
Burrow tore the ACL in his left knee on Nov. 22, 2020, but didn’t miss a single offseason workout in returning from that injury. Not surprisingly, he was awarded the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award on Thursday.
“He puts in the work. He sets the standard,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "People need to match that standard. He's not a yeller and a screamer because leadership does not have to be that way.
"He gets his job done. He expects others to do the same. He's got a great rapport with each guy. It's not always the same. It's different for each guy. The team really rallies around him and believes in him."
Given the nature of the position, any quarterback is going to be viewed as a leader. Burrow understands that, but also believes there is more to it than just what position he plays.
"I think the key is figuring out how to communicate with a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds within the locker room," he said. "You have to know how to talk to the redneck from South Dakota Riley Reiff, and you've got to know how to talk to guys from Chicago and Atlanta and from all over the country. So I think working hard on building those relationships is the key."
Chase has seen Burrow’s approach up close since their record-setting season with the Tigers in 2019.
“What I like the best about Joe is off the field,” he said. “The way he’s in his iPad, setting up plays, looking at film, studying guys. I’ve been watching him do that since the year before the national championship. Just to watch him evolve, get better and take control of the game is even more impressive than just sitting there watching him play.”
Burrow can do that, too. He finished the regular season second in passer rating at 108.3, trailing only MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Packers (111.9). He also finished sixth in passing yards (4,611) and first in yards per attempt (8.9).
He really turned it on late in the season, throwing for more than 440 yards in a game twice, including more than 500 against the rival Ravens in a key AFC North win. The Bengals beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs twice – once in the regular season and once in the playoffs – and also knocked off the No. 1-seeded Tennessee Titans on the road during their march to the Super Bowl.
“Just the AFC alone is crazy with all these great quarterbacks,” Higgins said. “To see Joe come out on top is really special.”
Already beloved by his own fan base, Allen has ascended to another level of NFL celebrity. His spot in that upper echelon has been on display leading up to the Super Bowl.
Burrow has firmly established himself as being in the conversation with Mahomes, the Bills' Josh Allen and the Chargers' Justin Herbert as the best quarterbacks in a loaded AFC. Making it out of the conference and into the Super Bowl in coming seasons promises to be a huge challenge.
Burrow said any concerns about his knee eased after the Bengals’ Week 10 bye. He showed in the AFC championship game he’s unafraid to run when it’s needed, as he picked up four first downs on the ground against the Chiefs.
“It’s night and day from the first half of the season,” Burrow said this week. “I wasn’t really able to do any of that the first half. I’ve really started to come into my own in that sense, making plays, extending plays. That’s something I’ve always been able to do, and I’m starting to finally feel like myself and able to pull out of some of those tackles when defensive players have me wrapped up in the pocket, and I’m starting to be able to get out of those situations and make some plays.”
Extending plays is a specialty of Burrow. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, he led the league with 10.7 yards per attempt when extending plays and had six touchdown passes thrown on the run.
That’s especially important because the Bengals’ weakness on offense is their offensive line. That potentially spells trouble against a Rams defensive line that features future Hall of Famers Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
“In my opinion, they're the best in the league at what they do,” Burrow said of the Rams’ pass rush. “They get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, they get schemed to get a lot of one-on-one matchups, so it's going to be partly on me to handle that pressure, get the ball out of my hands quickly and make plays when the opportunities are there."