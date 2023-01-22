 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bengals' Joe Burrow on tickets sold for neutral site AFC championship game: 'Better send those refunds'

  • Updated
Bills Bengals AFC first

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws for a first down in the opening play of the first quarter of the AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Cincinnati Bengals clearly were not pleased that the NFL began selling tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and seemed to use that as motivation.

The Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, and will head to an AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running back Joe Mixon initially voiced that it was "disrespectful" that the tickets were on sale, despite the logistical considerations to turning around sales in less than a week had the NFL waited until after Sunday's game. 

Two prominent Bengals players mentioned it during an interview taped for the pregame show. 

Quarterback Joe Burrow then offered this in his postgame interview with CBS: 

It was a point as the Bengals headed back to the locker room after the game.

The team's Twitter feed also echoed Burrow. 

Related to this story

Damar Hamlin in attendance at Highmark Stadium for AFC Divisional Round game as Bills host Bengals

Damar Hamlin was present for Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game as the Buffalo Bills faced the Cincinnati Bengals, almost three weeks after the safety suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game between the same teams. CBS Sports reported Hamlin arrived 90 minutes before kickoff and was taken to the Bills’ locker room in a security cart. The Bills tweeted video of Hamlin at ...

