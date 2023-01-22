Bengals' Joe Burrow on tickets sold for neutral site AFC championship game: 'Better send those refunds'

The Cincinnati Bengals clearly were not pleased that the NFL began selling tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, and seemed to use that as motivation.

The Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, and will head to an AFC Championship Game rematch at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running back Joe Mixon initially voiced that it was "disrespectful" that the tickets were on sale, despite the logistical considerations to turning around sales in less than a week had the NFL waited until after Sunday's game.

Two prominent Bengals players mentioned it during an interview taped for the pregame show.

Quarterback Joe Burrow then offered this in his postgame interview with CBS:

Joe Burrow was asked about the NFL's plans for a neutral site AFC Championship game, and the tickets that were pre-purchase.“Better send them refunds”🤣pic.twitter.com/7yjV2eWGKl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

It was a point as the Bengals headed back to the locker room after the game.

After Bills and Chiefs fans bought 50K tickets for the neutral site AFC championship game, the Bengals took note. The message after the win: “Better send them refunds.” pic.twitter.com/SwbDYx6xmn — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 22, 2023

The team's Twitter feed also echoed Burrow.

Make sure y’all get that refund 👀 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 22, 2023