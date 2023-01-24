Bengals' Eli Apple draws ire of Bills fans with tweets about Stefon Diggs, reference to Damar Hamlin

The love affair between Bills fans and the Cincinnati Bengals has ended, and you can give cornerback Eli Apple credit for that.

Apple is a noted troll, though he learned the hard way about the potential consequences after last year's Super Bowl.

After the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season, Apple talked trash afterward, saying he would leave tickets for receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman so they could watch him play in the Super Bowl. Apple gave up the winning TD to the Rams' Copper Kupp, and Hardman replied on Twitter, "Wish you was a better corner bro then the game-winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you.”

On Monday, Apple tweeted, "Someone get them couples therapy," above a video of Stefon Diggs gesturing at Josh Allen late in the game.

He also commented on a video of Donald Trump chanting "turn off the lights" in response to "Diggs in the playoffs."

He retweeted various tweets from Diggs. Perhaps what was most galling to Bills fans was his reference to "Cancun on 3," as the Bills head to the offseason and the Bengals continue. Within that tweet, he used the heart emoji that has become a symbol for safety Damar Hamlin in his recovery.

Cancun on 3 🫶🏿 https://t.co/oOHSw1AMsT — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 24, 2023

In the Bengals' locker room after the win, Apple lit a victory cigar and talked about the success of the Bengals' defense. "We are the greatest," he told reporters.

Eli Apple leaning against a wall puffing a cigar during every question repeatedly professing his defense the best in the league is some kind to mood. And about sums up the #Bengals locker room.“We are just the greatest.” - Apple pic.twitter.com/dW3tYNdF5I — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2023

Here are some reactions from Bills fans, and beyond:

