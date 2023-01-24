 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bengals' Eli Apple draws ire of Bills fans with tweets about Stefon Diggs, reference to Damar Hamlin

Bills Bengals AFC fourth

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) throws a snowball into the stands to celebrate Cincinnati's game-ending interception during the fourth quarter of the AFC divisional round game Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The love affair between Bills fans and the Cincinnati Bengals has ended, and you can give cornerback Eli Apple credit for that.

Apple is a noted troll, though he learned the hard way about the potential consequences after last year's Super Bowl. 

After the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season, Apple talked trash afterward, saying he would leave tickets for receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman so they could watch him play in the Super Bowl. Apple gave up the winning TD to the Rams' Copper Kupp, and Hardman replied on Twitter, "Wish you was a better corner bro then the game-winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you.” 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks to reporters about the competitive nature of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

On Monday, Apple tweeted, "Someone get them couples therapy," above a video of Stefon Diggs gesturing at Josh Allen late in the game.

He also commented on a video of Donald Trump chanting "turn off the lights" in response to "Diggs in the playoffs."

He retweeted various tweets from Diggs. Perhaps what was most galling to Bills fans was his reference to "Cancun on 3," as the Bills head to the offseason and the Bengals continue. Within that tweet, he used the heart emoji that has become a symbol for safety Damar Hamlin in his recovery. 

In the Bengals' locker room after the win, Apple lit a victory cigar and talked about the success of the Bengals' defense. "We are the greatest," he told reporters.

Here are some reactions from Bills fans, and beyond:

