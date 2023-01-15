Bengals coach: 'Buffalo is one of the greatest environments to go play in all of football'

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoff at 3 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

The Bengals beat Baltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to set up the matchup.

The Bills beat Miami 34-31 earlier Sunday.

Kansas City, the top seed, will host Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC.

The Bengals and Bills began their game on Monday night in Week 17, but the game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury in the first quarter.

The Bills opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

"Two deserving teams," Bengals coach Zach Taylor said. "Buffalo is one of the greatest environments to go play in all of football. I've been up there many, many times. It's a fun environment. It's a worthy playoff environment. Our guys will be juiced up and ready to go. Should be a heck of a game."

In the NFC, Philadelphia will host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

Either Tampa Bay or Dallas will visit San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox.