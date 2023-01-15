 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Bengals coach: 'Buffalo is one of the greatest environments to go play in all of football'

  • Updated
  • 0
Ravens Bengals Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), wearing a shirt honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

 Jeff Dean - freelancer, FR171800 AP
Support this work for $1 a month

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoff at 3 p.m. Sunday on CBS. 

The Bengals beat Baltimore 24-17 on Sunday night to set up the matchup. 

Buffalo Bills' next opponent: A first look at the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bills beat Miami 34-31 earlier Sunday. 

Kansas City, the top seed, will host Jacksonville at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC. 

The Bengals and Bills began their game on Monday night in Week 17, but the game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin's injury in the first quarter. 

The Bills opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

"Two deserving teams," Bengals coach Zach Taylor said. "Buffalo is one of the greatest environments to go play in all of football. I've been up there many, many times. It's a fun environment. It's a worthy playoff environment. Our guys will be juiced up and ready to go. Should be a heck of a game."

People are also reading…

In the NFC, Philadelphia will host the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Fox.

Either Tampa Bay or Dallas will visit San Francisco at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott talks about the Bills' wild-card win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News