Behind the viral head-banging video that has Bills fans buzzing with more than 5 million views

You might not know Nick Harrison by name, but it seems virtually every Bills fan has come to know his face and his unique TikTok videos, especially his latest one to go viral with more than 5 million views across all platforms.

You know the one we are talking about: Harrison, with bald head, long gray beard and a red Bills T-shirt sitting in the front seat of his car and head-banging to “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against The Machine.

Harrison, a man with loads of energy, rocks out to the music and when it stops, he takes a break to wipe his head with a towel and grab some hydration. When the music resumes, so does he.

The video has gained the attention of Rage Against The Machine, but most notably, the Bills, which shared the video with its 1.3 million followers on Twitter, and Bills fans, who have suggested the Bills use it as a hype song at Highmark Stadium.

They're ready.Are you?27 days pic.twitter.com/xtVAWB2V9E — Rage Against The Machine (@RATMofficial) June 14, 2022

Harrison is also noted for acting out wrestlers’ entrances with their theme music and has appeared on WWE’s “The Bump.” With the latest viral video, he has passed 1 million followers on TikTok.

“I am blown away by the reaction,” he said. “No matter how many followers I have, how many likes I get, I am forever humbled by things like this.

“Knowing that Rage Against The Machine themselves love the video; famous musicians, athletes, actors and content creators have duetted and shared it, but, of course, the kick was the reaction from Bills Mafia.

“Del Reid (from 26 Shirts) and Kristen Kimmick (from the Bills Mafia Babes), Dawson Knox sharing it, Kyle Brandt (from "Good Morning Football") saying he would pay money to party with me, and the Buffalo Bills social media team commenting on the video on TikTok and tweeting it out? Unreal.”

The finished product ended up being almost a perfect storm.

“'Bulls on Parade' is one of my favorite songs of all time,” he said. “I’ve wanted to use that one in a video for while and so finally found the right sound to do so. The Bills’ shirt was one that I was wearing already because I’m a die-hard Bills fan. That one happens to be a favorite of mine.”

Harrison was born and raised in Louisiana, but became enchanted with the Super Bowl Bills of the 1990s. He was 10 years old and watched Super Bowl XXV with his uncle, and "I've loved the Bills ever since," he said. His first trip to Orchard Park to tailgate with Bills fans came last season.

Harrison is a teacher, the radio sideline reporter for Grambling University football games and is involved in independent pro wrestling.

His version of a “Shout” remix from December 2020 has received nearly 150,000 views on Twitter. That one featured him doing “the fake DJ thing,” but he continues to add to his repertoire.

“I do a series of head-banging videos on TikTok,” he said. “They have grown in popularity over the past year or so. People tend to relate because I use popular rock/metal songs that span the generations, but mostly songs from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.”