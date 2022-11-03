Behind the scenes of 'Mischief! Mayhem! And the Mafia!': the NBC essay before Bills-Packers

The intro to NBC's "Sunday Night Football" before the Buffalo Bills' game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday had to tug at the hearstrings of all Western New Yorkers.

Keith Morrison, who has been with NBC's "Dateline" since 1995, narrated a 90-second essay on the football culture in Western New York and the passion – and pain – of Bills fans. The essay ends with "Mischief! Mayhem! And the Mafia!"

Keith Morrison takes us to Orchard Park, where the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills will meet on Sunday Night Football. @DatelineNBC #Dateline | @dateline_keith pic.twitter.com/tn8pFvIEV7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 30, 2022

So how did that all come together so perfectly?

We checked with producer Mike Carey, who has led "Sunday Night Football" teases for three-plus seasons and wrote the script. Carey worked closely with editor Will Moss.

“We have a long list of general ideas, narrators, approaches, concepts that could potentially lend themselves to a "Sunday Night Football" tease. Keith Morrison has been on that list for a couple of years now. His voice is powerful and electric and he’s such a fantastic storyteller, we just needed to find the right story for him to tell. When we started brainstorming for this game in Buffalo, we knew we wanted to celebrate Bills Mafia and this great Buffalo team - and that’s when we thought of Keith.

"Bills fans have suffered through Super Bowl heartache and devastating playoff losses, but they still turn out each Sunday to cheer on their team. It was an opportunity to have some fun with the intensity of a typical "Dateline" episode, the suffering of past losses and the playful fanaticism of the Bills Mafia.

“The production timeline for each tease is different week to week – sometimes we have a fully formed concept weeks ahead of the game, while others don’t come together until the week of. Storylines change so quickly in the NFL that it’s often advantageous to stay nimble and timely. For 'Mischief, Mayhem & the Mafia,' we had the script around 10 days out from the game in Buffalo. We shared it with one of "Dateline’s" Senior Producers and they loved the idea and took it to Keith, who quickly said yes.

"At first, it was just going to be narration, nothing on camera, but we were able to find time in everyone’s schedule to get Keith on camera last Thursday, which was fantastic and made the piece more impactful. "Dateline" Producer Shane Bishop was a huge help in getting this done."