Behind the scenes of Matt Haack's puntless day for the Bills

Staying ready is critical. It can be challenging to go that long without taking the field. Players, particularly on offense, talk all the time about how much it helps to get in a rhythm. Specialists feel that too.

There's an odd balance. Haack, of course, wants his team to score and his job as a punter to be rendered obsolete within the course of the game. He wants his team to win, and the best way to do that is to score points. But there lies a danger in actively rooting against punting, which can lead to complacency.

“It is weird,” Haack said. “I have to have the mindset of ‘I want to go punt. I want to be able to pin the other team deep and give my defense good field position.’ You’ve kind of got to be positive and take advantage of the opportunities when you're out there. Because as a specialist, you don't get many, regardless of your position.

“So, I would say I'm not necessarily out there saying, ‘Oh I hope I don't punt, I don't want to punt,’ because as soon as you start doing that, then your number will be called upon, and you’ll have the wrong mindset. But if we don't punt because we're scoring touchdowns in a game like Sunday, then it’s a good thing.”