Behind Josh Allen, Bills ready for opener: 'His confidence is where it needs to be'

The hype that swirls around One Bills Drive is palpable, as the Bills prepare to start their season on the national stage. Inside the building, things are a bit calmer.

Von Miller thinks the expectations reflect respect. He also thinks that the Bills have the leadership they need to meet them.

“I've always said pressure is a privilege,” Miller said Sunday. “But here, I think we're all following Josh Allen's lead.”

Miller and Allen were among the nine Bills players named captains on Sunday. Allen’s ability to steady the team is not new, but it is certainly welcomed as the team downplays the potential buzz of the opener, and instead fixates on the task at hand.

In the few months that Miller has spent as a part of the same locker room as Allen, he’s seen the quarterback’s demeanor seep into those around him.

“He's one of the best quarterbacks in the league, if not the best,” Miller said. “And he comes into work, and he just has this aura about him. And it's not an overly confident thing. … You can just look in his eyes and you can tell he's at peace with his game. You can tell that he's comfortable with where he's at.

“His confidence is where it needs to be. He's not shying away from the pressure. He’s just going through it.”

Four days out from the game, Allen reiterated that he wouldn’t approach the primetime tilt with the defending champions any differently. His focus is just feeling the flow of the game and making adjustments to whatever the Rams' defense throws at him.

Still, there are some inherent differences on a night that includes a pre-game ceremony to recognize the Rams’ accomplishments.

“Going in to play the defending Super Bowl champs and watching them raise their banner, that'll be an interesting feeling for sure,” Allen said Sunday. “I've talked to a few people that have played and coached in this game before, and just really the unanimous thing that they were talking about was it feels like playoff atmosphere.”

With all the varying personalities of any NFL roster, it’s natural that players may react differently to seeing another team take center stage ahead of the game. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs thinks it will help.

“I ain’t a hater,” Diggs said. “I ain’t that kind of guy. That type of stuff should not only push you, but really motivate you.”

The Bills’ quest to hang a banner of their own begins against the Rams’ formidable defense, which is headlined by defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Bills players and coaches have effusively praised Donald, knowing the ways he’ll challenge them.

“He’s obviously the best player in the NFL on the defensive side,” coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. “You turn the tape on and in the first three plays, you don’t have to go any further than that.”

Any success Donald has on Thursday will come at the peril of the Bills' offensive line and Allen. A three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, Donald’s ability to terrorize opposing quarterbacks is well documented. Allen says there’s no one more disruptive.

“Scary to watch the film of him and just understand that you've got to go in with a plan to block him, and everybody does it,” Allen said. “So, he's extremely specialized in now, taking on doubles and understanding that there's going to be help on him, but sometimes it doesn't seem to matter. He kind of gets his way for the most part.”

Allen expressed confidence in the preparation of both offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. By entering SoFi Stadium with a dynamic game plan, Allen hopes the Bills came minimize Donald’s disruption, at least to whatever extent that is possible.

“If we can be on time, the throwing, keep them off balance maybe in the run game, and just try to limit how he can impact the game,” Allen said.

All of the tangible goals – from countering Donald to establishing an offensive identity – are steps for the Bills. After an offseason with lingering angst about last year’s run, the Bills enter Week 1 ready to reset.

“Our goal’s moving forward and focusing on Week 1 and this season, but it starts Thursday night,” Allen said. “You can't live looking in the past, we got to focus on what's ahead, and what’s ahead is Thursday night.”

Injury notes

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive tackle Tim Settle both practiced Sunday.

“You’ll see (McKenzie) out there today (Sunday), and we’ll see how he does,” said McDermott, on McKenzie’s timeline for Thursday’s game.

Safety Jordan Poyer was no longer in red non-contact jersey.

“I feel great,” Poyer said. “I feel ready to go, ready to play. Exciting time of year. Missed quite a bit of training camp, but I felt good to be out there, out the red jersey today, hitting again.”

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle and tight end Quintin Morris were working to the side during the open portion of practice.