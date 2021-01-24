 Skip to main content
Before Stefon Diggs trade to Bills, Vikings reportedly gave Patriots a chance to get deal done
Before Stefon Diggs trade to Bills, Vikings reportedly gave Patriots a chance to get deal done

Imagine if things had turned out differently. 

After the Bills made their offer to the Minnesota Vikings to acquire wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Vikings asked the New England Patriots to match or better what the Bills were offering, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

They declined and Diggs was on his way to the Bills, for a package of four picks that included Buffalo's first rounder.  

As has been previously reported, the Bills inquired about Diggs at the trading deadline in 2019. On the first day of the negotiating period that preceded the official start of free agency, the Bills circled back after rumors circulated that the Vikings might have changed their tune.

“We checked back in. It didn’t seem like a definitive, 100% no,” Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters in April. “They just said ‘Listen, we’re not shopping him. We just agreed to a contract a little over a year ago.’ So we talked to them and they just said ‘We’ll listen, but it’s got to be something because we need to replace this guy and he’s our No. 1 receiver.’ ”

That conversation happened in the afternoon of March 16. Beane then went about talking to agents of some other pending free agent wide receivers, but told the Vikings he would circle back to them. Sensing some urgency on Minnesota’s part when he called back, a deal came together in short order, roughly six hours. 
 
But not before the Patriots got their chance. 

Diggs, of course, has had a record-setting season with the Bills, with franchise marks for receptions and receiving yards and has been named first-team All-Pro. 

