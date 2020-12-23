Before his NFL journey, Bills' tackle Daryl Williams had to give up hoop dreams

"He had big hips and a big butt, even as a skinny kid," Young said. "He wasn't very heavy, but you could tell he was going to really put on weight. And he had good feet and good hands. I knew he could be a really good offensive tackle.

"And just the bigger and stronger that he got, the more confidence he got in football and it was pretty easy. By the time he became a junior, he was already getting offers from several big schools."

Once Williams embraced football, it was just a matter of focusing on what he believed in his heart he could achieve.

"That I could be the best at my position," he said. "Just as simple as that."

Nothing about the 2020 NFL season – or anything else in society – has been simple during the pandemic. Before the Bills faced the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Williams told reporters he was skeptical about the season progressing as far as it has or about him overcoming the drawbacks of no in-person workouts during the offseason and no preseason games to win a starting job.

Now Williams, who has played 96.6% of the Bills' offensive snaps, has set himself up for a likely big, long-term contract when (if) he hits the free-agent market again after this season.