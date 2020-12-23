Before his NFL journey, Bills' tackle Daryl Williams had to give up hoop dreams

Daryl Williams thought basketball was his calling.
Playing any other sport barely registered as an afterthought when the Buffalo Bills veteran offensive tackle was in grammar school and junior high.
"I didn't know anything about football," Williams, 28, said in a video call.
It wasn't until Williams was an eighth grader that Michael Young, longtime head football coach at Lake Dallas High School in Texas, convinced him to switch to the game he would eventually play at the highest level.
At the time, Williams was about 6-foot-1, 6-2, and roughly 220 pounds. He had a lean build and aspirations of making a living in the NBA.
"He was convinced he was a basketball player," Young said by phone. "I had watched him play basketball. At the time, I figured he might get up to be 6-3, 6-4. And I think I told him several times, there's not any 6-3 or 6-4 centers, because that's what his skill set was at basketball, at best.
"Coach (Jeremy) Males, our offensive coordinator, and I talked to him probably several times apiece about what kind of chances he was going to have at basketball. I coached basketball for a long time. Basketball is hard. ... When you see a kid that's an NBA, big-time college player, they are a superstar when they're in seventh and eighth grade. They don't turn into a great basketball player in school."
Williams took the advice. He now starts at right tackle for one of the top teams with one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The Bills are 11-3, they've locked up their first AFC East championship in 25 years, and have a shot at capturing the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Williams signed a one-year contract with the Bills last April in free agency after five seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who made him a fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma in 2015. In 2017, he established himself as one of the top offensive tackles in the game, receiving second-team All-Pro recognition.
But before the journey to his NFL career could begin, Williams first had to actually play football.
"They were trying to get me playing in seventh grade," he said.
The coaxing by Young and Males received a huge boost when Williams' older brother, Michael, decided to play football.
"He was a freshman when I was in seventh grade, and back then, I looked up to my brother," Williams said. "Anything he did, I did. He said he was going to play football, I said I'm going to play football, too."
Young's mission to push Williams to football was rooted in the belief that, though he wouldn't have the height to be a center on a basketball court, he had the frame that could fill out to something in the range of his current 6-6, 330 pounds.
"He had big hips and a big butt, even as a skinny kid," Young said. "He wasn't very heavy, but you could tell he was going to really put on weight. And he had good feet and good hands. I knew he could be a really good offensive tackle.
"And just the bigger and stronger that he got, the more confidence he got in football and it was pretty easy. By the time he became a junior, he was already getting offers from several big schools."
Once Williams embraced football, it was just a matter of focusing on what he believed in his heart he could achieve.
"That I could be the best at my position," he said. "Just as simple as that."
Nothing about the 2020 NFL season – or anything else in society – has been simple during the pandemic. Before the Bills faced the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Williams told reporters he was skeptical about the season progressing as far as it has or about him overcoming the drawbacks of no in-person workouts during the offseason and no preseason games to win a starting job.
Now Williams, who has played 96.6% of the Bills' offensive snaps, has set himself up for a likely big, long-term contract when (if) he hits the free-agent market again after this season.
"It's crazy, man," he said. "With Covid, with everything, I really didn't expect to be here right now at this point in the season, and playing like I'm playing right now. I really didn't. But I just kept my faith in God and always prayed. And I listened to my wife (Amber); she's my No. 1 fan. She keeps me motivated. I just listened to them and I just kept on truckin'."
The previous two seasons weren't easy for Williams, either. After his standout year with the Panthers in 2017, he suffered a dislocated right kneecap and a torn medial collateral ligament in the same knee in a 2018 training-camp practice.
Williams still ended up starting in Carolina's '18 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but left the game in the fourth quarter after re-injuring his right knee. He underwent surgery and missed the rest of the season.
Williams returned in 2019 and made 12 starts. Four were at left tackle, three were at right guard, and five were at left guard. Bouncing around the line was not something he wore as a badge of honor, because he mostly struggled.
"I've been through a rough two years, with 2018 getting hurt and 2019 was probably my worst year in my whole football career, as far as like high school, college and everything," Williams said. "I guess my confidence was low, I was out of position. I had never been at that point in my life. I had never had a big injury like that in my life."
A change of scenery was just what he needed.
Thanks to left tackle Dion Dawkins, he immediately felt right at home with the Bills.
"When I first got here, Dion was the first dude on the team who invited me and my wife and my son to his house to just chill," Williams said. "He asked me how I felt about everything. We were just chilling and playing video games and stuff like that. He's a leader, he's gifted. He's one of the best left tackles in the league. I'm glad to be another book end tackle with him.
"My confidence is high right now, definitely. I can't compare from (2018) to now, but I definitely feel good with where I'm at. I'm getting to playing back at that level or getting close or whatever. My knee does not bother me, so it's just a great feeling to go out there on the field and not have to think about my knee hurting, being sore or whatever."
He had his best performance in the Bills' Dec. 16 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Williams held T.J. Watt, who entered the game as the NFL's sack leader, to zero sacks and two hits on Josh Allen.
"I just stayed even-keeled. It's football," Williams said. "Everything's not going to go your way. I just try to stay focused and keep a clear mind and just thinking about blocking my guy. I didn't do it alone, either. (Right guard) Jon (Feliciano) was in my B gap, tight ends and the running backs were chipping and stuff like that. So it's a group effort, it's a team sport."
"He's been doing exactly what the coaches ask," Dawkins said of Williams while talking with reporters before the Denver game. "He's been protecting his butt off and he's been making us all happy. He works hard, he has a great family, he's a respectful man and I'm glad to call him my brother and my teammate."
As far as Williams is concerned, the strength of the Bills' offensive line goes beyond the play of the starters. He thinks reserves Ty Nsekhe (who replaced Williams after he suffered a groin injury against Denver), Ryan Bates and Brian Winters are every bit as viable.
"Those guys can play at any time," Williams said. "We know we're a good group and we're very talented and we work hard."
He also knows that hard work is greatly appreciated by fans. He looks forward to when he can "experience Bills Mafia at a home game."
In the meantime, he'll settle for the love they began showing him in his neighborhood after the Bills' victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20.
"I actually came home from the first home game and Bills fans were right across the street from me, having a watch party," Williams said. "There were at least 20 people and they had a big TV in the garage. And right when I got out of my car, they gave me a standing ovation.
"I thought that was amazing. I never had that during my life."