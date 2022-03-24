Bears reportedly tender offer sheet to Bills restricted free agent guard Ryan Bates

Bates, who is 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles, which meant the Bills had three options when it came to making him an offer as a restricted free agent. They could have put a first- or second-round tender on him, which would have meant another team would have had to give the Bills a first- or second-round pick as compensation had they signed Bates. The cost of those tenders, however, $5.562 million and $3.986 million, respectively, made it highly unlikely that would occur. Instead, the Bills tendered Bates at $2.433 million, meaning they would receive no draft compensation if he signed elsewhere.