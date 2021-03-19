Beane expects Bills' pass rush to be better, but who might they be able to add?

Finding an answer in the draft could be a challenge, given that the Bills' first pick is 30th overall.

Bills offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to sign with Cowboys Veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe has reached a deal to sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

If the Bills are still shopping for an edge rusher, some notable names remain available. They include ends Carlos Dunlap (Seattle Seahawks), Jadeveon Clowney (Tennessee Titans), Justin Houston (Indianapolis Colts), Ryan Kerrigan (Washington Football Team), and outside linebackers Melvin Ingram (Los Angeles Chargers), K.J. Wright (Seahawks) and Aldon Smith (Dallas Cowboys). All have played long enough to be seen as players who are in the open market because some, if not most, of their best football is behind them.

An under-the-radar, and likely cheaper, option the Bills could consider is former Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins, 26, whose production has been hampered by injuries.

Listening to Beane, though, it also sounds as if the team wouldn't necessarily be opposed to standing pat with its defensive front.

It will be the Year 2 with the Bills for defensive line coach Eric Washington, and the second years for Mario Addison and Vernon Butler, each of whom recently took a pay cut. Tackle Star Lotulelei also will be back after opting out last year because of the pandemic.

"I think we’re going to have more continuity," Beane said. "At the beginning of (last) year, I didn’t feel like these guys were in sync with rush gains and all that. I felt after the first four or five games, they really got in their groove and started getting better. We anticipate these guys to pick up where they left off.”

