'Be calm in the chaos': Bills WR Stefon Diggs doesn't overhype return to Kansas City

“Probably Stef. He’s got a lot of fire in him,” Allen said. “Probably all of the receivers, I think. Once they make a play and try to quiet the crowd down, that’s always a good feeling.”

Diggs agrees. He doesn’t think there’s a way to fully describe being immersed in all that stadium noise, but after limited capacity his last visit, he welcomes the sensory overload.

“I’m all about the hostile environments. I’m pretty chill right now, but when it’s time to go, I love everything about it. I love not being able to hear,” he said. “ ... It’s kind of weird to say, but it’s so loud that it’s quiet. You don’t got nothing but your thoughts and really just the man in front of you. It’s a good feeling though.”

Four games into the season, Diggs has 305 yards and 26 catches on 41 targets. He's hoping to have some plays that quiet, even if just momentarily, the Kansas City crowd, but he's also trying to help prepare younger teammates for that environment. To do so, he's thinking more and more about his body language.

Diggs is the first to admit that he naturally shows his emotions. He still wants to fully feel both the good and the bad, but he's cognizant of how he shows that.