'Barbarians'? Did avocado industry pay homage to or insult Bills Mafia in Super Bowl commercial
'Barbarians'? Did avocado industry pay homage to or insult Bills Mafia in Super Bowl commercial

  • Updated
Bills Mafia seemed to get a unique nod in the Super Bowl commercial from Avocados from Mexico. 

Maybe the manufacturer just figured the Buffalo Bills would be in the big game when the commercial was taped months ago. 

At a tailgate outside the Coliseum, a fan is seen jumping through a table.

"Barbarians," an opposing fan scoffs.

Another fan is seen flipping over a outhouse.

"I hate it when they come to town," the opposing fans scoffs again.

Here is the extended version of the ad:

Shout out? Shade? A bit of both, perhaps.

Here is some of the early social media reaction:

Hasn't exactly been a great Super Bowl weekend for the avocado industry in Mexico, as noted by The Associated Press:

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.

The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.

Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.

The U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement.

