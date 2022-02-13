'Barbarians'? Did avocado industry pay homage to or insult Bills Mafia in Super Bowl commercial

Bills Mafia seemed to get a unique nod in the Super Bowl commercial from Avocados from Mexico.

Maybe the manufacturer just figured the Buffalo Bills would be in the big game when the commercial was taped months ago.

At a tailgate outside the Coliseum, a fan is seen jumping through a table.

"Barbarians," an opposing fan scoffs.

Another fan is seen flipping over a outhouse.

"I hate it when they come to town," the opposing fans scoffs again.

Here is the extended version of the ad: