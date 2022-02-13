'Barbarians'? Did avocado industry pay homage or insult Bills Mafia in Super Bowl commercial

Bills Mafia seemed to get a unique nod in the Super Bowl commercial from Avocados from Mexico.
Maybe the manufacturer just figured the Buffalo Bills would be in the big game when the commercial was taped months ago.
At a tailgate outside the Coliseum, a fan is seen jumping through a table.
"Barbarians," an opposing fan scoffs.
Another fan is seen flipping over a outhouse.
"I hate it when they come to town," the opposing fans scoffs again.
Here is the extended version of the ad:
Romans: We got this. Barbarians: Hold my avocado.#AlwaysGood #SBLVI #AdBowl pic.twitter.com/0I9X78uvEz— Avocados From Mexico (@AvosFromMexico) February 13, 2022
Shout out? Shade? A bit of both, perhaps.
Here is some of the early social media reaction:
That nod to the Bills in the Avocados from Mexico commercial is your sign to bet the Bills to win next season— Manny Rodríguez 🇲🇽🇸🇻 (@ERodriguez_TV) February 14, 2022
Pretty sure Avocados of Mexico trolled Bills fans a bit, but I'm about it. That commercial was hilarious and I love how relevant #BillsMafia is!— Brenda (@BuffaloBrenda) February 14, 2022
Thanks for the backhanded slam of bills mafia Avocados from Mexico— Ethan A Tweedie (@tweedie_a) February 14, 2022
Oh my god that Avocados from Mexico commercial with the Bills Mafia reference 😂😭— Bekah (@BGaebs) February 14, 2022
Did Avocados from Mexico throw shade at "barbarian" Bills fans?!? I see you avocado man.— Darius Fungible Token (@DariusBessette) February 14, 2022
Avocados from Mexico with the subtle shade at the Bills Mafia— Kate (@Kate_Walkerr) February 14, 2022
Avocados were banking on a Bills Super Bowl.— Brian Mazurowski (@BMaz1) February 14, 2022
Avocados from Mexico with the best commercial so far. Nice jab at Bills mafia— Mr. Fusion (@itsMrFusion) February 14, 2022
Hasn't exactly been a great Super Bowl weekend for the avocado industry in Mexico, as noted by The Associated Press:
MEXICO CITY — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
The surprise suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the biggest sales opportunity of the year for Mexican avocado growers.
Avocado exports are the latest victim of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers in the western state of Michoacan, the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export to the U.S. market.
The U.S. government suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message, Mexico’s Agriculture Department said in a statement.