Banged-up Bills host free agent CBs Xavier Rhodes and Jamal Perry

The Buffalo Bills met with veteran free agent cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Tuesday amid mounting injuries in the defensive backfield, according to the league's transaction wire.

The NFL Network was first to report the visit Tuesday.

Rhodes, 32, is a 10-year veteran who played the previous two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to the wire, cornerback Jamal Perry also visited the Bills.

Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford suffered a broken hand during the game in Miami Sunday. Cornerback Dane Jackson missed the Miami game after suffering a severe blow to the head and neck in Week 2 against Tennessee. Star cornerback Tre'Davious White remains on injured reserve for at least another week and almost surely will need a couple weeks of practice before he takes the field even after he comes off the injured list.

Rhodes is a big cornerback, at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, who had great success playing man coverage for the Minnesota Vikings. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017 and 2019. But the last Pro Bowl honor was more off reputation, as he struggled in man coverage that season.

He went to the Colts and was used much more in zone coverage and enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in 2020, helping a strong Colts team make the playoffs (where they lost to the Bills).

Rhodes got decent reviews in Indianapolis in 2021, although he battled through a calf injury. The Colts opted to go with younger cornerbacks whom they invested in for 2022 and let him leave in free agency.

Perry, who was known as Jomal Wiltz before legally changing his name in 2020, has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. He played in 31 games in the last three seasons with the Dolphins. Perry, 27, played 14 games with six starts in 2019 and recorded 58 tackles, an interception and six passes defensed that season.

He was waived by the Dolphins in the cuts to the initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason this year.