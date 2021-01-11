Bad field position? Bills win over Colts was one for the millennium

The Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday was one for the millennium.

How so? From a horrible field position standpoint.

The Bills’ average drive start in the game was their own 15 yard line. The best drive start the Bills had in the game was their own 28, after the opening kickoff of the second half.

The Colts’ average drive start was their own 30.

Add up all of the drives, and the Bills’ average start was 163 yards worse than that of the Colts. Despite that, the Bills won 27-24.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in 18 years a team had that big of a field-position disadvantage and won a post-season game.

The last time a team had more was when Tampa Bay beat Philadelphia despite a disadvantage of 164 yards on Jan. 19, 2003. The Bucs won, 27-10, in the NFC Championship game and then won the Super Bowl a week later over the Oakland Raiders. Philadelphia started seven drives at their own 40 or better in the game yet managed just one touchdown.

The fact the Bills were ahead of the Colts, 14-10, at halftime, was remarkable. The Bills’ average drive start on five drives in the first half was their own 8. The drive starts were: the 3, 15, 11, 6 and 4.

