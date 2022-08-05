Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter impressed with shirtless Bills song rendition

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was impressed with the shirtless rendition of the "I Want It That Way" by four Bills rookie offensive linemen that went viral when receiver Stefon Diggs shared the video Thursday.

The quartet of Luke Tenuta, Derek Kerstetter, Tanner Owen and Alec Anderson appeared to sing as part of a rookie ritual. You can see game film running on the screen behind them.

Quarterback Josh Allen, sitting in the front row, used the flashlight on his cellphone as if he were at a concert.

Carter was born in Jamestown and his parents owned a bar, Yankee Rebel, in Westfield.

Carter showed his WNY roots during a performance July 3 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater when he predicted the Bills would win the Super Bowl, though, he acknowledged he was a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan. Carter said he had the Bills "in my heart."

“When I was a really little kid, I grew up watching the Buffalo Bills,” Carter said. “I’m going to make a prediction right now. Go ahead, put it in your phones. Save it right here and put it on the internet. The Buffalo Bills are going to win the Super Bowl this year. I’m calling it. You heard it right here. Mark the date. The day before the Fourth of July. Nick Carter called it."

Tenuta is a sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech. Kerstetter (Texas), Owen (NW Missouri St) and Anderson (UCA) are undrafted free agents.

Now that Carter has weighed in, Katherine Fitzgerald provides the News' report card on the performance:

Official Buffalo News Report Card:vocals: 7/10choreography: 2/10 enthusiasm: 11/10 https://t.co/QZ2H7hkUA9 — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 4, 2022