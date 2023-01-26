Back surgery, not ankle injuries, responsible for Bills receiver Jake Kumerow's shortened season

What those outside Buffalo Bills headquarters knew about receiver Jake Kumerow: His season was derailed by ankle injuries in Week 3 at Miami and Week 10 against Minnesota.

What they didn’t know?

“My back hurt worse than my ankle,” he said.

On Monday, Kumerow revealed to The Buffalo News that he recently underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc that was making contact with nerves in his back.

“A good start to the year, and I was just dealing with a little injury I tried to push through for a while and it caught up to me at midseason, and I had to go get it fixed,” he said.

That “little” injury was significantly painful.

Kumerow started the season as the Bills’ top special teams-contributing receiver. In the first two games, he played 67 offensive snaps and 30 special teams snaps. He initially injured an ankle while making a 10-yard catch against the Dolphins and missed three games. He returned in Week 8 against Green Bay and played three games before a second ankle injury.

Kumerow, 30, finished the year with 92 offensive snaps (four catches for 64 yards) and 69 special teams snaps.

A microdiscectomy is a pain-relieving procedure and involves the surgeon reducing – or trimming – the disc so it no longer makes contact with the nerve or nerves. It requires a small incision.

“It’s a back surgery, so it’s significant, but it’s the easiest back surgery you can get because it’s a ‘reduction,’ and not a ‘repair,’ so there are no screws or anything like that attaching things back (together),” Kumerow said.

In the Bills’ locker room Monday, Kumerow said he was at 13 days post-surgery.

“You have to rest for two weeks, because you can’t twist and bend on the incision spot,” he said. “That (was up Tuesday). I can start doing more core and a little lifting with weights. I’m going to be able to get right this offseason and be as fast as I’ve been with no pain. It’s going to be great.”

Not great – in fact, terrible – was simply battling through every-day life with the back issue.

Did every step hurt?

“Every step? Every breath,” Kumerow said.

Sleeping was problematic.

“Awful,” Kumerow said. “It hurt when I laid flat on my back. I was semi-comfortable when I was on my side, but I had to toss and turn every night and I would roll to my other side, I would be on my back to do that. That was since August.”

And about getting out of bed, hooboy.

“I would use my side and roll,” he said. “It would hurt to stand straight, so I would roll to my left.”

Kumerow, who has a total of 53 roster transactions on his Pro Football Reference page and has spent time with Cincinnati, New England, Green Bay, the Bills, New Orleans and the Bills again, said the back didn’t flare up with a single hit.

“It was gradual,” he said. “My back had been sore during OTAs in May. Over the summer, it was sore and then not sore. In August, sore. During the season, sore.”

Kumerow battled through the back injury, and it was only during recovery for the second ankle injury that he was shut down.

“The ankle self-healed,” he said. "I was able to work on my ankle, but my back was hurting and I couldn’t get back to full speed with my ankle because my back was hurting. (The team) was, ‘All right, let’s try and get you right.’ ”

The Bills lost Kumerow in Week 3 for a stretch and receiver/returner Jamison Crowder in Week 4 (he did not return). In the season’s second half, they signed veteran free agent receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Kumerow is listed at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, which makes him ideal to play special teams. In his three years with the Bills, he has 430 special teams snaps and 225 offensive snaps. Without him, they didn’t have a receiver who could play his role – no receiver played a special teams snap against New England in Week 18 and Miami in the wild-card round. Rookie Khalil Shakir played six special teams snaps against Cincinnati.

Kumerow hopes to remain with the Bills.

“I’ve just tried to work hard and hope they like me,” he said. “Injuries are a part of the game and, shoot, sometimes (expletive) happens. I like to think it was the injuries that took me out, not my play. I assume when I’m healthy, I can pick up where I left off.”