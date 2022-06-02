Back home in Houston, former Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes wants to be a leader for the Texans

Jerry Hughes is happy to be home.

The former Buffalo Bills’ defensive end signed with the Houston Texans on May 11, giving him the opportunity to play in his home state as he enters his 13th NFL season.

“It feels great, honestly,” Hughes told Houston reporters earlier this week following one of the Texans’ spring practices. “I was telling my wife this last night, I feel like I'm back in high school, just to be back in the city driving around. We used to play high school games at the Astrodome. Very familiar with coming out this way and things like that. Just being part of this warm environment, football city, where everyone is looking for the Texans, even though it's baseball season, everybody still wants to know what we are going to do and how the team is looking. I get that just by through walking through H-E-B (a Texas-based grocery store) and things like that. It’s been real cool, just being close to family, high school buddies, college coaches, things like that. Not being so far or being in a different time zone, it's been real relaxing for me being closer to family.”

Hughes signed with the Texans after nine successful seasons with the Bills. He appeared in 144 games with 127 starts in Buffalo, finishing with 53 sacks, which ranks fourth in franchise history. The 33-year-old will be counted on to bring leadership to a Texans team that enters the 2022 season with extremely low expectations.

“Bring that sharp mentality to this team,” Hughes said. “We have got a very young defensive line, so myself as well as Mario Addison, we try to emphasize having that alpha-male mentality up front. We dictate what the offense is going to do, not really settling for just being in our gaps. We want to be able to go out there and make plays, be around the ball, causing turnovers. We understand the importance of the ball. Coach (Lovie) Smith talks about it every day during team meetings, so for us just being that game-changer, being that force on the field, I feel like that's something my game has been about my whole 12 years throughout the league. So just trying to show those guys that we can be a difference-maker on every down, really. If the offense is out there and we have four guys on the field, let's just go out there and let's hunt.”

Hughes followed Addison to Houston after the two spent the past two years together with the Bills.

“I was watching one of the local channels here, just seeing his name, it threw me off,” Hughes said. “I gave him a call and he was talking scheme. I'm a big football guy. I love to hear the scheme and as far as what he was saying about Lovie was talking about, about how we get to play fast, we are not thinking, we're reading keys, getting off the ball, that's something that I wanted to be a part of. Then being home, being able to do that from home and still be a part of my kid’s life where I can take them to the swim team practice and things like that, that's just like icing on the cake right now.”

Addison, 33, is entering his 12th NFL season. Along with Hughes, that’s nearly a quarter-century of NFL experience.

“Just bringing that leadership mentality and also helping them understanding the whole grind of the season, how through preseason, first month of the season, you're going to get scout. How to change your game up,” Hughes said of what he and Addison plan to give the Texans. “What little nuances to look for. How to do pre-snap reads. How to be able to take information from your coaches, data people. You know, this organization has so many people that are going to give us information. I think how to use it and play fast. I think that would be a real key point for the young guys. We have so much talent in that room, it's just getting them to understand how great they are.”

