The 27th overall pick in the NFL draft last year was made at 11:02 p.m.

Buffalo Bills fans shouldn’t bank on a specific time for their team to make the 27th pick Thursday, for a couple of reasons.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has made eight draft-day trades in five years at the helm of the team’s draft room.

The lower part of the first round is an active spot for trading. Last year five trades were made on draft night between the 25th and 32nd picks. Beane traded up from 25 to 23 last year. In 2019, there were five moves involving only draft picks from 21 to 31 and three more involving picks and players within that span.

The Bills do not have a lot of draft capital with which to make a move. They have only six picks, one in each of the first six rounds. Beane has acknowledged that a move down is more likely than a move up.

“There’s always action right around 18 to 22 or 23,” said former Tampa Bay General Manager Mark Dominik, now an analyst for SiriusXM NFL Radio. “It’s always a hot spot in draft classes. You usually see action in those spots.”

The big reason is there are not 32 players with first-round grades in any draft class, and some years have fewer than others. The 2023 class is one of those years on the lower end of players with first-round grades.

“When I look at this board, I’ve got 22 first-round grades in this draft class,” Dominik said. “That doesn’t mean some of these guys might not be better than that. So each club’s going to be different.

“I think every club’s going to be between 18 and 25 for the most part with legit first-round grades,” Dominik said. “So maybe you’re at 21 and you’ve run out of first-rounders, but somebody at 29 has one or two left. So that’s where you always see that action.”

What would it cost the Bills to move up? Last year, it cost a fourth-round pick, No. 130, to move up two spots. The Bills have No. 130 again in the fourth round.

How about moving up to No. 21 this year? Kansas City did it last year. It cost them their No. 29 pick along with their third (No. 94) and fourth (No. 121). It's hard to see the Bills giving up both their third and fourth this year to go up to No. 20 or No. 21.

But as the above examples show, the Bills easily could move down just a few spots and add a pick. Tampa Bay moved down from 27 to 33 last year and added Nos. 33, 106 (early in the fourth) and 180 (early in the sixth). The Bills probably would make that deal.

Near the end of the first round, another factor comes into play. Teams are allowed to retain the rights of first-round picks for five years, via the use of the fifth-year option on rookie contracts. Second- to seventh-round picks are eligible to become free agents after four years.

“You get to the late first and you don’t have a first-round grade on a player, teams will want out,” said ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. “Somebody’s always going to be high on a guy who slides down a little bit, they have a higher grade on him than the other teams do.”

“I do think there’s going to be movement based on roughly 28 to 32 also,” Dominik said. “That fifth-year option is really critical. It gives you so much more leverage over the player, quite frankly. It’s something worth giving up a pick for to get into that top 32.”

This year there are 31 picks in the first round, not 32, because Miami forfeited a pick.

Having an extra year to evaluate a quarterback can be a big asset, which is why some teams move up from the second round into a position late in the first round. Quarterbacks have been taken four times from picks 26 to 32 in the last 10 years.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker is a quarterback who could draw attention late in the first round this year.

“I have the Hendon Hooker trade for that reason, to get the fifth-year option on him with Seattle at No. 30,” Kiper said.

Who else might teams move up to get late in the first?

“I look at the tight end class and say it could kind of sleep on us,” Dominik says. “Some of these tight ends could pop at the end of the first round, and you’d feel really good about pulling a tight end there. I think there’s a couple linebackers. Drew Sanders comes to mind as a guy you could move up and go get and feel good about taking him at 31, 32. Keion White is an edge guy who I think could be in that round. Maybe one of these wide receivers.

“I get the sense – we'll see how it goes – that there will be a lot more trades in the second half (of Round 1) in this draft class than there will be in the first half,” Dominik said.

If there is a run on receivers in the first 25 picks, the Bills might want to move down from No. 27.

“Minnesota doesn’t have a second-round pick so that got me thinking maybe they could make that move (to move down) at No. 23,” Kiper said. “There’s certainly a chance Baltimore always likes to trade down. GM Eric DeCosta, to pick up a No. 2, which they don’t have, could move off of 22.

“I have Pittsburgh taking a receiver at 17,” Kiper said. “They haven’t taken a receiver since I was six. But maybe they trade down and take a corner. They also could move down and still get a good receiver. I think Seattle at 20 – they’ve already made a pick at No. 5. They could move down possibly. Teams like Philadelphia at No. 30 – I have them moving out of the first round. Teams like Kansas City (31), New Orleans (29), any of those teams at the end of the first round could move out for a team looking to move in – for a guy who’s slipped further than they expected or for that quarterback.”

Last year’s draft saw an abundance of first-round trades, but there were a lot of elite prospects in the top 10 picks. Six of the top 13 picks changed hands. Overall in 2022, 18 of 32 picks were traded at least once, in 27 total trades. Nine were traded for veterans, and 14 veterans overall were involved, including quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson and receivers A.J. Brown and Davante Adams.