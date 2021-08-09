Back at full health, Stefon Diggs looks ahead to a packed Highmark Stadium

Like the rest of the team, Diggs was thrilled to see Allen get paid last week in the form of his six-year contract extension. Before the deal was finalized, the receiver had some discussions with Allen about staying focused on the task at hand.

“I was just trying to tell him like ‘It's gonna take care of itself, don't worry about it.’

"As athletes, it's hard to focus on your day job when there’s a lot on your mind, but I couldn't tell if anything was bothering him because he was spinning the ball so well in practice that he probably wasn't thinking about it,” Diggs said. “I was just telling him ‘Just stay focused, that stuff is gonna figure itself out. That's what you got the representation for.’ And he was pretty much like, ‘Yeah, I understand, but it's still something to think about.’ ”

With the contract signed, Diggs and Allen can turn their full focus toward what’s ahead. The next milestone is the first preseason game, Friday at Detroit – not that the two of them will be all that busy in that.

“As far as the preseason, people say that you need it. And as far as the older guys like some of the veteran guys that's been around the league, you can say that you don't need it or proceed forward that way,” he said. “But with the young guys, they definitely need it. They need the experience, they need the plays and they need to put on tape what they can do. I think from my point of view, they need it more than we do, but it is good out there to mix it up and get back into a routine.”

