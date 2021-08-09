Back at full health, Stefon Diggs looks ahead to a packed Highmark Stadium

Saturday can be considered the appetizer for Stefon Diggs.
The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver practiced in front of about 18,000 fans at Highmark Stadium, just a fraction of what will be in attendance next month for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Diggs can’t wait to get a true Bills Mafia reception.
“It’s fun. It's a big change compared to last year, so I'm just happy to have them,” Diggs said. “Happy to have them in the stadium and happy to be a part of it.”
Diggs gave Bills fans plenty to cheer about in his first year in Buffalo, but most of that cheering came in living rooms across Western New York. No fans attended any of the team’s eight regular-season home games last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and less than 7,000 were lucky enough to be in the stands for the team’s two home playoff games.
The atmosphere promises to be quite a bit different – read: loud – in a little more than a month.
“Just to be out here in camp kind of getting back to normal, things getting back to normal, I'm just happy for that and thankful,” Diggs said.
After Saturday’s practice was over, Diggs autographed footballs before firing them into the crowd, drawing plenty of applause. The disappointment over the way last season ended with a loss in the AFC championship game to the Chiefs hasn’t been forgotten, but Diggs certainly appears to have turned the page.
It’s helpful that he’s healthy. Diggs said Saturday that he completely tore his oblique before the Week 17 regular-season finale against Miami.
“It was tough. It happened in the last game of the season. It was so weird because I felt it a little bit in practice, but I didn't really think too much of it and I practiced like normal. Then in the game, right before the game started, in warmups, it really tore,” he said. “It did hurt. It hurt. It hurt really bad. But as far as with the playoffs, I’m not a big guy on excuses so I didn't really want to bring it up or even talk about it. Everybody knew I had a little injury, but they didn't know the severity or how serious it was. So, during the offseason, you're not doing too much, I just took that time to heal up. Definitely something that I'm not going to ever make an excuse for.”
Despite the injury, Diggs put up 20 catches for 311 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine a better fit with quarterback Josh Allen than the Bills found with Diggs.
Entering their second year together, the expectations are sky high.
“I feel like he's playing with a lot of confidence – as we can see,” Diggs said. "Everybody's been like, ‘He's always played with confidence, played with a little bit of swag,’ but going into the second year, my second year with him at least, I feel like he knows what he can be, and he knows what he's capable of. He's more hungry than he was last year.”
Like the rest of the team, Diggs was thrilled to see Allen get paid last week in the form of his six-year contract extension. Before the deal was finalized, the receiver had some discussions with Allen about staying focused on the task at hand.
“I was just trying to tell him like ‘It's gonna take care of itself, don't worry about it.’
"As athletes, it's hard to focus on your day job when there’s a lot on your mind, but I couldn't tell if anything was bothering him because he was spinning the ball so well in practice that he probably wasn't thinking about it,” Diggs said. “I was just telling him ‘Just stay focused, that stuff is gonna figure itself out. That's what you got the representation for.’ And he was pretty much like, ‘Yeah, I understand, but it's still something to think about.’ ”
With the contract signed, Diggs and Allen can turn their full focus toward what’s ahead. The next milestone is the first preseason game, Friday at Detroit – not that the two of them will be all that busy in that.
“As far as the preseason, people say that you need it. And as far as the older guys like some of the veteran guys that's been around the league, you can say that you don't need it or proceed forward that way,” he said. “But with the young guys, they definitely need it. They need the experience, they need the plays and they need to put on tape what they can do. I think from my point of view, they need it more than we do, but it is good out there to mix it up and get back into a routine.”