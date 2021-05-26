Baby born to Bills fans on Josh Allen's birthday is named for him

Warner and Brittany Shue of Baldwinsville are longtime Bills fans and go to as many games as they can each season. They were in Jacksonville for the playoff game after the 2017 season, in Houston for the playoff game after the 2019 season and at the home playoff game against the Colts in January.

Their Bills fandom includes their children, right down to their names, including their new addition, who was born last Friday, which also happens to be Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s birthday.

“My wife and I wrestled with the name for a long time,” Warren said. “This is our third child and as a lifelong Bills fan, I knew all my kids had to have a Bills namesake of some kind. Thankfully, my wife is amazing and let me have my wish.”

Their oldest son, who turns 7 this week, is named Kellan, and they call him Kelly. Their daughter, who turns 5 next week, is named Marley James, also for Kelly. That brings us to Kingston Allen, who was born on Friday and will be known as King Allen, his dad says.