Avid Bills fan Meghan Chayka weaves Super Bowl pick into NHL draft analysis on ESPN

Meghan Chayka, a pioneer in hockey analytics, made her debut as an ESPN NHL draft analyst Thursday night.

Rivaling her love for data and new ways to interpret the game is her long-standing passion for the Buffalo Bills.

Chayka's social media feeds, especially during the NFL season, reflect plenty of excitement for the team and Bills Mafia.

When talking about the Buffalo Sabres' selection of Czech center Jiri Kulich at No. 28, Chayka sent her best wishes to Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula as she recovers from an undisclosed illness, and then continued.

"I think the Buffalo Sabres are an amazing organization," she said, "And I think the Buffalo Bills are going to win the Super Bowl."

The unexpected line was met with howls from her colleagues on the ESPN panel.

With the Sabres having three picks in the first round, there were plenty of opportunities to talk about Buffalo, but Chayka said the Bills shout out was not planned in advance.

"It was spontaneous," she said late Thursday night. "I just love the Bills."

ESPN NHL Draft analyst Meghan Chayka — who is from the Niagara region: “I think the Buffalo Bills are going to win the Super Bowl this year.”There you go, #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/TA7fCpBvE6 — Rachel Lenzi 😎 (@rachelmlenzi) July 8, 2022