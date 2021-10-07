Augmented reality technology brings Bills QB Josh Allen into your living room

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is about to be alongside fans at all kinds of tailgates. Well, sort of.
“They pull out their phone and they could pop me out and I'm right there in their living room,” Allen said. “I'm tailgating with them, coaching up recipes.”
Bills fans can rest assured that he is not choosing people’s living rooms over the game itself on Sundays: It’s an interactive augmented reality experience for fans made by Pepsi. Allen is part of Pepsi’s “Made for Bills Watching” campaign, under the larger “Made for Football Watching” umbrella. One element of that is Allen, pulled up on one’s phone from a QR code, helping fans with a pulled-pork sandwich recipe.
Go to MadeforBillsWatching.com to start and for more information.
Allen calls himself “a big techie guy,” but is still wrapping his head around the ways augmented reality can work. The quarterback is no stranger to ad campaigns, but he also likes any chance to use technology in a way to connect with people.
“I think it's such a cool idea, especially with all the Covid and the protocols and missing that, that you can feel like you're right in the game with this new AR technology,” he said. “So I hope it's something that they keep doing.”
Other players are also involved in recipes, and Allen said hanging out behind the scenes with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was a fun part of the process.
Allen is hypercritical of his output on the field, even though his 1,055 passing yards and nine touchdowns this season have the Bills at 3-1. He’s used to dissecting his own performance, and did so even for a different type of work.
“Oh for sure, it’s just out of my element,” he said. “I'm not a quarterback in that moment – I'm the quarterback for sure, but I'm teaching somebody through a recipe and I got to be excited and joyful and to develop that and bring that up right on screen. It's no easy task. I have a lot of respect for actors and actresses and what they do, because I don't think it's for me.”
It turns out even Allen finds listening back to his own voice to be weird.