Augmented reality technology brings Bills QB Josh Allen into your living room

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is about to be alongside fans at all kinds of tailgates. Well, sort of.

“They pull out their phone and they could pop me out and I'm right there in their living room,” Allen said. “I'm tailgating with them, coaching up recipes.”

Bills fans can rest assured that he is not choosing people’s living rooms over the game itself on Sundays: It’s an interactive augmented reality experience for fans made by Pepsi. Allen is part of Pepsi’s “Made for Bills Watching” campaign, under the larger “Made for Football Watching” umbrella. One element of that is Allen, pulled up on one’s phone from a QR code, helping fans with a pulled-pork sandwich recipe.

Go to MadeforBillsWatching.com to start and for more information.

Allen calls himself “a big techie guy,” but is still wrapping his head around the ways augmented reality can work. The quarterback is no stranger to ad campaigns, but he also likes any chance to use technology in a way to connect with people.