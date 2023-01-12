Atlanta would host Bills vs. Kansas City matchup in AFC Championship Game

A potential AFC Championship Game between the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be played Jan. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the NFL announced Thursday.

The league also confirmed that the NFC Championship Game would be played in the 3 p.m. timeslot with the AFC Championship Game to follow at 6:30 p.m.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world-class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

The league said Atlanta was designated as a backup site for a playoff game before the 2022 season and is almost equidistant from Buffalo and KC.

The only matchup that would require a neutral site, based on a resolution approved by NFL teams last week, is Bills vs. Kansas City. All other AFC title game matchups would be played at the homefield of the higher seed.

Ticket information will be available at a later day, with Bills and Chiefs season ticketholders getting priority, the league said.