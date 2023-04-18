Former Bills quarterback Doug Flutie finished his fifth Boston Marathon on Monday, and raised thousands for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

The 60-year-old Flutie ran the 26.2 miles in 5 hours, 46 minutes, 57 seconds, despite not being able to run in training because of a pulled hamstring and a strained groin suffered in a men’s league hockey game.

“With two miles to go, I knew that I could walk it home from there if I had to,” Flutie said, according to The Boston Globe. “The emotion starts hitting you – when you realize that you’re going to finish and you turn that corner and see the finish line, it’s an overwhelming feeling.”

Gave it my all today for the city of Boston and the 25th anniversary of the @flutiefdn!! #bostonmarathon🏅🏃💙 pic.twitter.com/sRSQVzEbnE — Doug Flutie (@DougFlutie) April 18, 2023

Flutie grew up in Natick, played at Boston College and later for the New England Patriots, though, he credits his time in Buffalo as a big factor in the growth of the foundation named for his son.

The foundation had 25 people run for the cause, an official Boston Marathon charity, and raised more than $350,000. The foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I have this image of myself that I’m this small-town guy and we’re just going to do a little foundation in our community,” Flutie told the Globe. “It all exploded because (when) I was in Buffalo, I became the starter. It’s one of the things that I’m most proud of in my life is the success that we’ve had with the foundation and people that we’ve helped.”